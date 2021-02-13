It’s not as if the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team needs any more incentive, but Friday morning, CMU was notified it will host the Division II West Regional basketball tournament next month.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA selected predetermined host sites from among schools that submitted bids. Usually, the top-seeded team in each region hosts.
As host, CMU is not guaranteed a spot in the six-team region, so the Mavericks (11-5) will need to earn their way in — the RMAC tournament champion receives an automatic bid.
The men’s West Regional was awarded to Colorado School of Mines, so should CMU, ranked No. 8 in the nation, earn a bid, it will be a short trip to Golden for the playoffs.
The top two seeds in the region will receive a first-round bye.
The women’s tournament at Brownson Arena begins on March 12 with two quarterfinal games. The semifinals are on March 13, with the championship on March 14.
The men’s tournament has the same format, but will be played March 13, 14 and 16 at Lockridge Arena.