You see it on social media.
“Player X has entered the transfer portal.”
It’s an experience parodied as entering the Twilight Zone — a world of the unknown — and it can be like that for college athletes who decide it’s time to find another school.
“It can be kind of scary,” said linebacker Hadyn Steffens, one of four players who transferred from Northern Colorado this season. “But I knew what was here at Mesa and I just knew right when I came here, I knew Coach (Miles) Kochevar, Coach (Trent) Matthews, I just loved the dynamic. I love being coached by every single one of them all day. Every day I come in, I want to watch film, I want to do all these things because they give us this great opportunity to play football and just knew this is the right place to be.”
The transfer portal was opened by the NCAA in the fall of 2018, a way to organize a database of players seeing a fresh start. With the NCAA allowing immediate eligibility for a first-time transfer, it opened the floodgates for players who decide their current school isn’t for them.
In order to enter the portal, the athlete informs someone in his or her current school’s compliance office of their intent to transfer. Within 48 hours, the athlete’s name is entered, and coaches can then contact any player in the portal to start the recruiting process.
Some programs go portal-crazy, others will find a player or two to fill an immediate need.
Kochever found a happy medium, with nine or 10 transfers, most from Division I schools, and some junior college transfers to build depth for players who graduated or entered the portal themselves after the coaching change.
Love it or hate it, the portal is part of college athletics in all sports at all levels.
About 45 players on the Mavs’ roster of roughly 130 came from other colleges or junior colleges, some signed by Tremaine Jackson’s staff, others by Kochevar’s. The first-year coach’s plan is to build the roster from the high school ranks, players who will be at CMU four or five years, and fill in immediate-need spots with limited transfers.
Wide receiver Keenan Brown had more than 1,000 receiving yards his senior season at Dakota Ridge, then caught 27 passes for 646 yards and five touchdowns at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Minnesota, which dropped football after not fielding teams for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his way to Colorado State, playing in only two games for the Rams last season, and did not have a catch.
In two games at CMU, Brown has six catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
“Keenan, his high school coach (Ron Woitalewicz) is a great friend and we had a connection, so when he got into the transfer portal, (Woitalewicz) was the first one to contact us and told us about Keenan’s character and what he could bring to the table,” Kochevar said.
“Then being at UNC when Hadyn was coming out of high school (Rocky Mountain), we already had a relationship and had been through the recruiting process. We’re looking for those guys that are going to fit our mold, as we’ve talked about this and continue to build it, consistency but being able to sustain greatness is what we want to be able to do and these guys have to be able to buy in and it’s not something that comes easy.”
The portal transfers, though, have made that buy-in.
“It’s definitely more organized, at least in a sense of time management,” Brown said. “You’ve got some time on your hands to do things like more school time. Personally I like it more here than a bigger school because it’s more focused.”
Steffens said he quickly developed a rapport with the entire coaching staff and his new teammates.
“It feels more like a family,” said the redshirt junior linebacker, who was in on a half-dozen tackles last week, plus had a quarterback hurry, against South Dakota Mines. He made 11 tackles in 10 games, with one sack and one interception as a redshirt freshman last season at UNC before deciding to leave Greeley. He was at UNC for three years, redshirting his first year in 2019. The Bears did not play in the 2020 season. “I know I can text one of my coaches, and I text Coach K a lot. He’s just a genuine person.”
Two other UNC transfers, running back Jullen Ison and wide receiver Noah Sarria, start on offense, with Ison rushing for 110 yards and Sarria making seven catches for 92 yards and one touchdown heading into today’s game at Black Hills State (3-0, 1-0 RMAC).
Kochevar wants to see a more consistent running game from the Mavs (1-1, 0-1) and better execution on the offense than what happened in the loss to South Dakota Mines. That starts with better protection on the line, but it’s also up to quarterback Karst Hunter to get rid of the ball quicker, or stepping up into the pocket or scrambling sooner when he’s pressured, as he did in the season opener.
“We’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball out on time and then having our pocket awareness and be able to move and adjust in the pocket a little bit,” Kochevar said. “The biggest thing it came down to was, hey, when I get my read, I’ve gotta be able to take it, I’ve got to find my outlet and be able to get rid of the ball.”
A better ground game will open up the speed receivers, Sarria and Brown, for big plays.
“I may give somebody on the sideline a heads up or tell them (I can get a step on my defender), but mostly we just believe that we can do those things and stretch the ball downfield,” Brown said. “We’re a down-the-field offense, so we’re gonna stretch the ball down the field.”