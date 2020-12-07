One word comes to mind to describe the atmosphere at Brownson Arena this past weekend, the same one that’s been bandied about in just about anything regarding 2020: Weird.
The events staff at Colorado Mesa did everything possible to create some atmosphere, including pulling out the stands on both sides and setting up the inflatable tunnel the teams run through on the way to the court.
The lights were turned off for the hype videos preceding the Mavs’ starting lineups being introduced.
The team benches were spaced out and arranged in three rows to allow for social distancing, and coaches and those on the bench, as well as everyone else allowed in the gym, wore face masks.
Throughout the games, “crowd noise” was played, just so the games wouldn’t sound like just another practice. It wasn’t so loud that it prevented anyone from hearing some of the chatter on the court and the coaches calling instructions, but no artificial noise can take the place of a full arena of fans cheering big plays.
“I miss it. I miss it every day. It’s really sad. We’ve been used to having thousands of fans and now we have … you guys,” senior guard Kylyn Rigsby said with a laugh during the women’s postgame interviews Saturday. “You guys are awesome, but it’s sad because it’s something I love. I’ve always said my favorite part of being a Maverick is the fans, the community.”
Some teams in the RMAC don’t draw big crowds in their own gyms, so Brownson has provided a definite home-court advantage, especially in the second semester once students return to campus.
The crowd noise got mixed reviews from the players.
“We heard that,” men’s sophomore forward Ethan Menzies said Friday night. “Sometimes I think it’s good, I kind of like it, but other times it got annoying.”
Assistant Athletic Director Austin Kaiser was in charge of the audio, and pumped up the volume a little bit after big plays, and public address announcer Camren Thomas called the game just as if he was playing to a full house. Thomas had an extra challenge — he and Kaiser, as well as print media, were moved off the main scorer’s table to allow for more social distance, and set up across the court, so he was reading officials’ signals on fouls from behind.
“Austin Kaiser did a great job with the noise, it wasn’t just complete silence, there was some audio, so that’s fun,” Rigsby said. “It’s different for sure, but I think we’re adjusting well right now.”
With no fans, coaching staffs at all levels have opted for more casual attire — some have gone to wearing team warmups. CMU women’s coach Taylor Wagner and his assistant, Hannah Pollart, still wore dress clothes. Wagner said Friday he wanted to keep things as normal as possible for the players, so that meant wearing a suit and tie at home games. The men’s coaching staff opted for slacks and team pullovers. Men’s coach Mike DeGeorge recently had surgery on his left hand, and it’s in a splint, so tying a tie is problematic.
Teams usually are handed stat sheets during timeouts, but to cut down points of contact, those have been eliminated. Instead, CMU placed large flat-screen monitors at each end of the scorer’s table next to the head coach’s seats so they could check live stats.
There were no post-game handshakes — the teams and coaches merely waved at one another as they headed to their respective locker rooms.
Between games, the floor was thoroughly cleaned, all of the team chairs were sprayed with disinfectant, and the scorer’s table was wiped down.
Not having a big crowd might have been an advantage to CMU’s young men’s team, which had eight freshmen and redshirt freshmen make their college debuts over the weekend. However, it’s a mature group of first-year players that plays with plenty of energy, so like the women’s team, will likely feed off fans.
Instead, the players on the bench are even more demonstrative after big plays as teams try to create a little more energy.
“Even in a silent gym,” Rigsby said. “I think we’re pretty good at getting excited.”