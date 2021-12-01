Soccer and volleyball teams didn’t get a chance to compete for championships outside the RMAC last season, with their seasons shifted from the fall to spring. The NCAA opted against championships in those sports that were altered, so the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer and volleyball players have an extra incentive this week in their respective regional tournaments.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups, with the volleyball team playing the University of Texas-Tyler at noon in the first round of the South Central Regional at Metro State in Denver, and the soccer team traveling to play at Cal State-Los Angeles at 7 p.m. in the third round of Super Region Four.
Volleyball
The Mavericks (21-6) are playing in their ninth NCAA tournament, the Patriots (19-3) in their first.
Tyler just completed its four-year transition period into Division II and is eligible for championships for the first time. Tyler won its first 15 matches this season, all but four in straight sets, went 15-2 in the Lone Star Conference but lost in the conference quarterfinals. Tyler is ranked No. 22 in the nation and is the No. 6 seed in the region.
The Mavericks, who lost only once last spring — all the while competing in both indoor and beach volleyball during the same time frame — went on a 10-match winning streak, not losing a match in October. They lost in the RMAC semifinals in a five-set battle against Colorado School of Mines. CMU, seeded third in the region, is the third team in the “others receiving votes” list in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
On the attackColorado Mesa, with a .256 team hitting percentage, is the most successful when the attack is balanced. Outside hitters Sydney Leffler (331 kills, 3.48 per set) and Holly Schmidt (206, 2.19) have been the top options, but the middles Tye Wedhorn (213, 2.27) and Savannah Spitzer (185, 2.01) put balls away on CMU’s zero-tempo attack. The right-side hitters, Ashton Reese (92, 1.26), Maranda Theleus (71, 1.45) and Gabi Vogt (97, 2.06), split playing time depending on matchups.
Tyler’s 5-foot-9 outside hitter Mikayla Ware is dangerous, with 292 kills, an average of 3.74 per set. The Patriots are also balanced, with right-side hitter Christina Escamilla (211, 2.78), outside hitter Evelyn Torres (188 2.98) and outside/right side Hannah Callison (170, 2.39). The Patriots hit .245 as a team.
At the netCMU doesn’t put down a lot of blocks for points, averaging 1.83 blocks per set, but the Mavs get their hands on the ball at the net to transition into its attack. Wedhorn has been steady in the middle, with 17 solo blocks and 84 total.
Tyler has similar blocking numbers, led by the 16 solo and 71 total blocks of Maiya Pena, a 5-11 middle blocker. The Patriots average 1.78 blocks per set.
On the defensive
The back row play of libero Kerstin Layman, the RMAC defensive player of the year, makes the offense go. Layman has more than 1,000 digs in her career and 437 this season.
Tyler’s libero, Savanna Guzman, is also tough on the back row, with 379 digs, followed closely by outside Mikayla Ware’s 297.
Setting it up
Sabrina VanDeList is one of the premier setters in the RMAC, with 1,082 assists this season. The Mavericks went to a one-setter system this season when outside hitter Maddi Foutz, who played every rotation, was lost to an Achilles injury over the summer. That necessitated more substitutes for back-row play, because Leffler plays front row only.
For Tyler, Callie Craus had 529 assists this season in the two-setter system, with Taylor Stoops registering 375.
Soccer
The No. 11 Mavericks (16-3-2) are coming off an emotional shootout victory over RMAC rival Colorado School of Mines in which neither team could score against the opposing defense in 110 minutes of regulation and overtime in the second round of Super Region Four. CMU, seeded fourth in the region, is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games, avenging a 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Orediggers late in the regular season that cost CMU the RMAC regular-season title. Mesa then won the RMAC tournament to receive an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.
The No. 6 Golden Eagles are the top seed in the region and are hosting what is in effect the semifinal and championship matches in Super Region Four — the NCAA dubs this the third round and quarterfinal games. Cal State Los Angeles is 12-0-1 in its past 13 games coming into Thursday and has 10 shutouts this season. The Golden Eagles won the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament and then defeated CSU-Pueblo 2-1 in the second round of the regionals.
The attackAlec Fronapfel has scored nine goals, five of which have been game-winners, and leads CMU with 44 shots, putting 24 on goal. He’s not the only weapon for the Mavericks, who have outscored their opponents 52-12. Fernando Morales has seven goals and Joey Joiner and Ethan Anderson four each. Daisuke Takanaka’s speed from the midfield has led him to three goals.
Cal State LA will counter with Morten Bjoershol, a senior from Oslo, Norway, who has scored six goals, and Gonzalo Talavera, with five. Two more Golden Eagles have scored four goals.
The setupWhen it comes to getting the strikers the ball in position to score, midfielder Leo Mirales is as good as they come, with seven assists, but CMU has four players with four assists and six more with three.
David Elizaga has nine assists and three goals this season for Cal State LA, with five players recording three or more assists.
Controlling play
The Mavericks have allowed only 12 goals this season. Anderson is one of the best defenders in the region and Isa Trujillo is also an all-region selection. Colton Shafer and Gabriel Peres get CMU transitioned from the back line to the attack, along with Takanaka.
The Golden Eagles have also allowed only a dozen goals, 0.6 per game, with Elizaga leading the midfield and Bjoerschol anchoring the back line. Jorge Orellana has a pair of goals coming up from the midfield, including the game winner in the Eagles’ 2-1 victory over CSU-Pueblo in the second round.
Last stand
Connor Durant is the latest in a long line of stellar keepers. Durant has allowed only 10 goals, with 10 shutouts (plus two combined shutouts) this season. His 0.5 goals-against average is third in the nation.
Alvaro Unanua has allowed 12 goals and is fifth in the nation with a 0.6 goals-against average for the Golden Eagles. He’s played every minute this season, with 10 shutouts.