Brooklyn Leggett got enough advance notice that she was starting for the first time in her college career to get the nerves out before Friday night’s match.
The redshirt freshman right-side hitter for the No. 21 Colorado Mesa volleyball team took some deep breaths, visualized what she needed to do on the court, and then went out and did it.
She got an early block and kill and finished with a half-dozen kills and three block assists in the Mavericks’ 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Westminster.
“All my teammates have my back and there’s a lot of support around our team,” Leggett said, “so the nerves are definitely calmer than they usually would be.”
The night after being swept by No. 4 Metro State in Denver, the Mavericks got home late, but shook off any effects of the road trip and dominated both on the front line and defensively.
“We’re all really competitive people, so after last night we just wanted to get back in the gym and do what we can do,” outside hitter Sydney Leffler said.
They also showed just how versatile they are, with Erin Curl sliding over from her primary spot on the right side to rotate in the middle with Tye Wedhorn with Savannah Spitzer out with an injury. Curl, who finished with six kills, also attacked from the right side as CMU peppered the Griffins (2-7, 0-1 RMAC) with 43 kills.
Sierra Hunt led the Mavericks (6-3, 1-1) with 11 kills, Leffler had 10 and Wedhorn seven.
“We have a lot of amazing players on our team,” Leggett said. “We all work so hard, so it’s really nice to be confident about whoever’s on the court. We know that they can take care of the ball, they can take care of what they’re supposed to do.”
Leffler, last season’s RMAC freshman of the year, is adding a little more savvy to her power game.
“Going from high school to college is a big transition to where you can swing straight down,” Leffler said. “This year, I feel like I know more of the angles that I need to hit and how to stay high. Obviously I’m still working on that but it’s easier this year going into it knowing what I’m going into.”
After not getting pushed much in the opening set — most of Westminster’s points came on CMU errors — the Mavericks were a little out of sync in the second. Westminster hung close early, but Curl scored on a middle kill into the back row for a 12-4 lead right after a Leggett kill and a Westminster hitting error.
Mesa led 21-17 in the third and nearly had a ball put away, but Westminster used three one-handed punches to keep the ball alive and CMU was also scrambling on defense, refusing to let the ball hit the floor. The Mavs ended up winning the point on a blocking error.
CMU coach Dave Fleming has several liberos on his roster, but with one of the best in the RMAC in starter Kerstin Layman, it’s hard to get them on the floor. He uses Jordan Woods and Allison Waller as defensive specialists, coming in to serve and play back row, along with Maddi Foutz, an outside hitter who missed last season with an injury. Foutz is an outstanding defensive player and can still provide a back row attack.
“We’ve got a lot of starting liberos in the RMAC in our gym, so that’s a good problem,” Fleming said. “If you look at our stats from (Thursday) night against Metro, they still didn’t hit a high efficiency (.193) so a lot of credit to our defense for that.”
Up 23-12, Wedhorn’s attack was somehow kept off the floor, but Leggett put the next one away to get the Mavs to set point, which Hunt slammed home.
At the end of the second set, the Mavericks had a .309 hitting percentage, the Griffins .000. It stayed that way until late in the final set when Westminster scored on back-to-back kills, allowing the Griffins to finish with two more kills, 23, than hitting errors, 21, and a .024 average.
The Mavericks rebounded after hitting -.008 against the Roadrunners, and Fleming was a little concerned how his team would react the night after being swept. That concern didn’t last long.
“I knew physically that we had a good matchup against Westminster, but we also struggled with them last year here, we went to five, so it was important for us to come out and show … physical for us isn’t necessarily hitting the ball hard, it’s high.
“We were above the block and we were blocking well (five total, one solo by Hunt and eight assisted blocks). Brooklyn did a nice job of changing arm swings up there because she jumps so well, the outside hitters are aware that she’s there and it changes what they want to do.”
Cycling
After the first four medal events, Colorado Mesa has a lead in the medals table at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National championships in Indianapolis.
The Mavericks, who have never won the team championship at the track nationals, had seven medals, four on the men’s side and three on the women’s side. Marian University, CMU’s main rival throughout the year-long national racing season and the host school, won five medals through the first four events.
Leading up to the nationals, CMU’s track cycling team spent several days training at the velodrome at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
Evan Boone won the men’s flying time trial, with Ian Anderson second. The men’s team of Lance Abshire, Anderson, Sindre Hvesser Brein and Torbjorn Roed also won the team pursuit ahead of Marian.
The Mavericks’ Mia Deye was second an Vanessa Romano eight in the women’s flying time trial, with Mia Aseltine, Olivia Cummins, Natalie Mitchell and Katie Seiler teaming up to take second behind Marian in team pursuit.
Friday night’s schedule featured sprint races, with the national championships wrapping up tonight.