Despite winning the first two sets Friday night, Colorado Mesa's volleyball team couldn't close out the match, losing in five sets to second-ranked Metro State.
The Mavericks (8-4, 3-2 RMAC) controlled the first two sets, with a balanced attack, led by right-side hitter Ashton Reese, who finished with a career-high 17 kills.
Tied at 21-21 in the third set, the Roadrunners won the final four points, and carried that momentum into the fourth set, with the Mavericks hitting only .033, with nine kills and eight hitting errors.
Metro State (11-2, 5-0) used its big block to control things in the final three sets, with 12 total blocks, two solo and 20 assisted. Ember Canty had four assisted and one solo block to lead the Roadrunners' front line, and freshman Rylee Hladky finished with 22 kills.
Mesa battled back from an 8-4 deficit in the fifth set to tie it at 11-11 on a kill by Maranda Theleus, but a service error, followed by a block from Hladky and Maddy Williams made it 13-11 and the Roadrunners finished it out.
Sydney Leffler had 13 kills and Holly Schmidt, Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer had eight each.
Men's Soccer
Connor Durant made seven saves for the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team, and the Mavericks needed every one of them.
Alec Fronapfel’s goal 20 minutes into the second half was all the scoring in CMU’s 1-0 victory over No. 19 CSU-Pueblo in the RMAC opener for both teams. The Mavericks were receiving votes in this week’s coaches poll.
Fronapfel took a feed from Daisuke Takanaka to score his fifth goal of the season, and the Mavericks’ defense kept the ThunderWolves at bay the rest of the way.
CMU (7-2, 1-0 RMAC) put six of its eight shots on goal, with CSU-Pueblo taking 13 shots, seven on goal. With less than 15 minutes to play, the ThunderWolves’ Nick Burgess challenged Durant, who made the low save, and CSU-Pueblo’s final three shots missed their mark.
Durant recorded his fifth shutout of the season in eight starts. The redshirt junior has allowed only four goals.
Women's Soccer
For 83 ½ minutes, CMU and CSU-Pueblo were locked in a scoreless battle.
The ThunderWolves' Faith Meredith, though, found the back of the net at the 83:39 mark in Pueblo's 1-0 victory in the RMAC opener for both teams.
For much of the game, it was a defensive standoff, with shots on goal few and far between. The Mavericks took a dozen shots, only five on net, with only three of the ThunderWolves' seven shots on goal.
Lila Dere tried to give the Mavericks an early lead, but her shot in the seventh minute in the top right corner was saved by Brenna Encinas.
Mikayla Eccher had a shot in the 66th minute, but it, too, was saved by Encinas, and back-to-back shots by Dere and Devyn Parsons in a one-minute span in the final 15 minutes were also turned away.
Swimming & Diving
Lauren White entered the 100-yard backstroke as the favorite in the season-opening Intermountain Shootout at El Pomar Natatorium, and she didn’t disappoint.
The Colorado Mesa junior won the event against a tough Division I-laden field in a time of 56.71 seconds. White had an outstanding first day of the two-day meet, swimming the anchor leg of CMU’s third-place 200 freestyle relay team, and only minutes later placing second in the 200 free in a national provisional qualifying time of 1 minute, 53.29 seconds. She was only one second behind winner Brynn Sproul of BYU.
Ben Sampson won the men’s 100 back in 49.06 seconds, a national B-cut time, with Lane Austin third in 50.56 and Alex Bruce fourth in 50.90. Sampson was the runner-up in the 100 IM in 51.02.
Freshman Dejan Urbanek won the men’s 50 butterfly in 22.68 seconds. Urbanek was second in the 1,000 free in 9:52.46, with Stef Teutsch fourth in 9:59.49.
Lily Borgenheimer was edged out in the women’s 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:05.09, only .04 seconds behind CSU’s Kat McClelland. Davy Brown was second in the women's 100 IM in 59.50 seconds.
Freshman Kuba Kiszczak was third in the men’s 200 free (1:42.55) and also led off the men’s third-place 200 free relay team (1:22.23). He placed sixth in the 50 free (21:05), with Felipe D’Orsi seventh (21.13).
Jake Simmons was fifth in the men’s 400 individual medley (4:14.18); Lucas Viana was sixth and Mahmoud Elgayar seventh in the men’s 100 breaststroke.
Jolynn Harris was fourth in the women's 3-meter diving, scoring 248.60 points, with Tanner Belliston fifth on the men's 1-meter board with 255.55 points.
Cross Country
In the first major race in two years, the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival drew teams from all levels, from junior college to Division I, to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Colorado Mesa’s Tony Torres finished 57th overall (47th among affiliated runners) in the men’s 8-kilometer race, running a time of 25 minutes, 17.9 seconds. More than 300 men competed, with Colorado School of Mines running away with the team title. The Orediggers placed five runners in the top 15 and scored 39 points. Augustana was second with 131 points.
The CMU men were 13th with 409 points. Trevor Smith was 87th in 25:41.3, with Triston Charles finishing in 25:44.7 and Jerod Kuhn in 25:52.6.
CMU’s women’s team was 19th with 576 points, with the University of Arkansas winning with 45 points, well ahead of runner-up Tulsa (132).
Kira MacGill was 54th in 17:59.3 in the 5K. Lindsay Parsons was 84th in 18:22.1 and Alyssa Britton finished 88th in 18:24.8.
Tennis
Steven Howe will face Andy Caruana of Metro State this morning in the consolation semifinals of men's singles in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association West Regional in Fresno, California. Howe received two walkovers on Friday, with teammate Jandre Van Wyk forced to retire after the first set of his consolation match with an injury.
Moises Cure and Christian Albrechtsen lost 8-5 in the consolation quarterfinals.
Freshman Makenna Livingston lost her Round of 16 match 6-1, 6-2 to seventh-seeded Arianna Audelo, who advanced to today's semifinals.
Maike Waldburger defeated teammate Julianna Campos 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) in the consolation bracket before losing to Ava Neuburger-Higby in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-2. Issy Coman reached the consolation semifinals before losing to Neuburger-Higby in a walkover.