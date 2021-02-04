College Athletics
CMU volleyball team enters national rankings
Colorado Mesa's 4-0 start to the volleyball season is the program's best since 2014 and it's caught the eye of coaches around the country, who voted the Mavericks into the first regular-season poll of the season.
The Mavericks are No. 20 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Wednesday, and have played more matches than all but one other ranked team, No. 2 Hillsdale, which is also 4-0. Colorado School of Mines (2-1) is tied at No. 16 and Regis (0-2), which CMU swept in the first match of the season, is No. 24 after being ranked fifth in the preseason.
The CMU women's wrestling team vaulted three spots to No. 4 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings.
Individually, Jennesis Martinez is ranked fifth at 101 pounds, Marissa Gallegos No. 2 at 123, Holly Beaudoin No. 8 at 130, Dalia Garibay No. 2 at 136, Kaylee Lacy No. 5 at 143, Zoe Gress No. 8 at 155, Tristan Kelly No. 3 at 170 and Isaveau Shalack No. 7 at 191 pounds.
The men's lacrosse team, which opens its season March 10, is No 16 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association preseason poll. CMU opened 7-0 and was ranked No. 12 before last season was canceled.
Women's College Basketball
Mavericks add two more guards
Colorado Mesa women's basketball coach Taylor Wagner has added two more guards to the roster for next season.
Josee Steadman, a 6-foot guard from Blackfoot, Idaho, owns the Idaho state tournament record for 3-pointers made in a game and in a tournament. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her first three seasons and led her team to two state runner-up finishes.
Wagner also signed 5-5 point guard Abi Snyder from Rocky Ford High School. Another player who has already scored 1,000 career points, Snyder has Rocky Ford's school record for single-game points (34) and has the school records for career points, steals, 3-pointers and steals.
Both players are two-time all-state selections.