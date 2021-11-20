The Colorado Mesa volleyball team had chances, but could not solve the block of Colorado School of Mines in the semifinals of the RMAC Tournament in Denver.
The Mavericks committed 30 hitting errors, managing to hit only .168 in the match, falling 25-11, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9.
In the two sets the Mavericks won, especially the second, the offense was efficient. In the three sets they lost, the Mavs struggled to hit above .100 and hit -.062 in the first set, with eight errors and only six kills in 32 attacks.
A .484 attack percentage in the second set, with 17 kills and only two attack errors got the Mavericks back into the match, but overall, the Orediggers’ block smothered the net, with 12 total blocks.
Colorado Mesa (21-6) should still get a regional bid after being ranked fourth in the South Central Region this week.
Freshman outside hitter Sydney Leffer led the Mavericks with 15 kills, with her counterpart out the outside, Holly Schmidt, adding nine. Savannah Spitzer and Maranda Theleus had eight each and Tye Wedhorn and Ashton Reese each added six.
The Orediggers grabbed the momentum right off the bat in the first set and the Mavericks had more errors than kills for a negative hitting percentage, but then came back to dominate the second set.
It went back and forth from there, with the Mavericks building a seven-point lead in the fourth set before Mines came back to cut it to 22-20 before CMU closed it out and set the match to a fifth set.
It was all Mines, though — the Orediggers won the first five points and at one point led 11-1. The Mavs won six of the next seven points to give themselves a chance, but couldn’t halt Mines’ momentum.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Everything the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team experienced the first two weekends of the season was put to good use in the Mavericks’ 99-59 rout of Washington Adventist University in the Comfort Inn Classic in Gunnison.
“It helps when you start making some shots,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It’s good to see more shots go in and we took better care of the ball, at least in the first half. We’re tweaking the offense to fit this group a little bit. We weren’t perfect with it, but it was better.”
Blaise Threatt scored 22 points to lead five Mavericks in double figures, and CMU made 10 3-pointers, with Reece Johnson hitting three of four and scoring 13 points. The Mavericks (3-3) hit 50 percent from the 3-point line in the first half to pull out to a 45-24 halftime lead.
Trevor Baskin had 19 points, Isaac Jessup 15 and Mac Riniker 11. The Mavericks’ offensive pace and making an extra pass led to easy baskets and 57% shooting.
“That’s been a big point of emphasis, recognizing when you’re over-dribbling and in an isolation situation where they’re forcing a closeout and the guy’s just loaded up against you,” DeGeorge said. “You have no advantage, just move the ball and let’s keep working to gain an advantage and make good decisions. I thought we were better with that tonight than we have been.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Seven players reached double figures in CMU’s 92-37 runaway victory over Park University (Arizona) in Pueblo.
With the Mavericks shooting nearly 67% from the field in the first quarter and 72% in the third, the reserves logged plenty of playing time. CMU led 26-7 after the first quarter and 44-12 at halftime.
“We wanted to play well and the starters played well, but it was fun to get those kids in. They’ve been working hard all year and they did a good job. I think they knew how valuable that time is,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said.
Freshman Emily Cavey had 13 points off the bench, with Lauryn Deede scoring 12 points in 10 minutes in her first college game.
“She was really efficient, did a great job. She’s a high-energy player,” Wagner said of Deede, a 5-foot-11 freshman forward. “She comes in and the ball finds her, whether it’s on defense or offense. They were trapping all our ball screens, so the slip was open and we scored four or five times off it.”
Monica Brooks had 11 points and seven rebounds, with four of the five starters also reaching double figures. Dani Turner and Sophie Anderson had 11 points each and Mariah Martin and Kelsey Siemons added 10 apiece.
“We told the kids, move the ball and cut and eventually you’ll get a layup,” Wagner said. “They did a great job in our motion and all our sets, they executed really well.”
SWIMMING & DIVING
Ben Sampson posted the sixth-fastest time in NCAA Division II history to win the men’s 100-yard backstroke, highlighting another big day for CMU in the A3 Performance Invitational at El Pomar Natatorium.
Sampson touched in 46.46 seconds, shattering the school, pool and meet records in the event and automatically qualifying for the national championships. Lane Austin was second in 49.20, a B-cut qualifying time, as was Andrew Scoggin’s 49.21.
Several other swimmers earned B-cut times, with Dejan Urbanek winning the men’s 100 butterfly (48.55), with Zach Hartman third (49.06). Jake Simmons won the 400 individual medley (4:02.37), Kuba Kiszczak won the 200 free (1:39.19), with Logan Ellis third (1:41.29).
Mahmoud Elgayar was first (54.68) and Matt Barrett second (54.71) in the 100 breaststroke.
Sampson led off the Mavs’ winning 400 medley relay (3:13.16), teaming with Elgayar, Urbanek and Matheus Lapierre to shatter the meet record set by CMU in 2019 by more than three seconds.
On the women’s side, Lily Borgenheimer won the 100 breaststroke in a B-cut time of 1:02.08, breaking the meet record, Lauren White was second in the 100 back (55.02), and in the 200 free (1:51.19), with Katerina Matoskova third (1:51.54) and Kelsea Wright fourth (1:51.63), all B times. Davy Brown was fourth in the 400 IM, but swam a B-cut of 4:34.21.
Jolynn Harris won the women’s 3-meter diving title with a qualifying score of 457.80, and Tanner Belliston won the men’s 1-meter title, also qualifying for nationals with a score of 471.95.