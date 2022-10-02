Back-to-back kills by Savannah Spitzer triggered a 13-5 run in the fourth set Saturday afternoon, leading the No. 21 Colorado Mesa volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Western Colorado at Brownson Arena.

The 18-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 victory was the first non-sweep of the season for CMU (11-4, 6-2 RMAC), which has two five-set losses and has been swept twice.