Back-to-back kills by Savannah Spitzer triggered a 13-5 run in the fourth set Saturday afternoon, leading the No. 21 Colorado Mesa volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Western Colorado at Brownson Arena.
The 18-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 victory was the first non-sweep of the season for CMU (11-4, 6-2 RMAC), which has two five-set losses and has been swept twice.
Spitzer, who finished with nine kills, gave the Mavericks a 14-10 lead and the momentum to close it out, with Tye Wedhorn recording her 10th kill on match point. Sierra Hunt finished with 11 kills for the Mavericks, who overcame a slow start to hit .333 in the second set and get back on track.
The Mountaineers (2-13, 1-7) had only one set in which it hit over .100, and had a 0.00 hitting percentage in the second set, with nine kills and nine errors. For the match, Western hit .106 and CMU .233.
Mesa controlled the net with solo blocks by Wedhorn, Hunt and Sydney Leffler, and had eight assisted blocks, three by Wedhorn and two by Curl. Sabrina VanDeList finished with 34 assists and six digs, putting her over 500 for her career with 501. The redshirt sophomore passed the 2,000-assist mark on Friday.
Allison Waller served three of CMU’s nine aces, with VanDeList recording four.
Swimming and Diving
Lily Borgenheimer and Ben Sampson wrapped up dominating performances in the opening weekend of the swimming and diving season for Colorado Mesa, with Borgenheimer winning two more events and Sampson another in the Intermountain Shootout at El Pomar Natatorium.
Borgenheimer won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.12 seconds and her specialty event, the 200 breaststroke in 2:16.6, a provisional national qualifying time.
Sampson won the 200 backstroke in a B-cut time of 1:48.61 and was second in the 200 IM in 1:52.48.
Olivia Hansson was third in the women’s 500 freestyle in a B-cut time of 5:06.04. Lauren White was second in the 100 free (53.17) for the women, who finished third behind Brigham Young and Air Force. The Mavericks scored 727.5 points, with the Cougars piling up 1,041 and Air Force 862.5.
The men, who were second with 873 points behind BYU (1,140.5) in the team standings, got a second-place finish from Dejan Urbanek in the 200 butterfly (1:51.99) and the 400 free relay team (3:04.30). Kuba Kiszczak was third in the 50 breaststroke (25.84) and Mohamed Elkadi third in the 100 free (46.22).
Tennis
Alexander Leischner of Point Loma Nazarene won the men’s singles championship and Eloie Busson of Hawaii Pacific won the women’s singles title in the Intermountain Tennis Association West Regional to advance to the ITA Cup later this month in Rome, Georgia.
Leischner, seeded 11th, defeated fourth-seeded Leyton Bohren of Azusa Pacific 6-3, 6-4 and Busson, the No. 4 seed who upset top-seeded Eleonora Liga of Azusa Pacific in the semifinals, defeated her teammate, second-seeded Marleen Tilgner 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Busson and Mihoki Miyahara won the women’s doubles championship 8-6, with James Caddies and Mike Jansen of Concordia-Irvine defeating Leischner and Fabian Penzkofer 8-7 (7-3) in the doubles final to reach the ITA Cup.