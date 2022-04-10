Dave Fleming is beefing up the middle attack for the Colorado Mesa volleyball team.
With the majority of the roster returning next fall, Fleming added more firepower to go with middles Tye Wedhorn, who will be a senior, and Savannah Spitzer, who will be entering her junior year, with a Division I transfer and a high school state champion.
Erin Curl is transferring from Loyola Marymount University, where she played sparingly because of an injury. Before that, she was at the University of Alabama for two years. The 6-foot graduate student has two years of eligibility remaining.
At Alabama, Curl, who is from Flower Mound, Texas, recorded 114 kills and 28 blocks in 68 sets and played with current CMU beach player Hailey Peters.
Aesha Alrashed is a 5-11 middle who led University High School to the state title this past fall. She’s a first-team all-state player, connecting on 51.7% of her attacks (260 of 503) as a senior.
“Erin is a high level Division I middle blocker and can also play right side,” Fleming said in a release announcing the signings. “She hits a hard, heavy ball and is a very good blocker.”
Alrashed played on the NORCO club team that produced the Mavs’ setter, Sabrina VanDeList, and outside hitter, Sydney Leffler, who were the RMAC freshmen of the year the past two seasons.
“Aesha is very fast off the floor and touches close to 10 feet,” Fleming said in the release. “We do not necessarily need Aesha to make an immediate impact but she will push for playing time right away.”
Earlier in the signing period, Fleming landed Erin Brown, a 5-11 outside hitter from Dolores High School, who served a school-record 57 aces her senior season, and Allison Waller, a 5-4 libero/defensive specialist from Berthoud High School, who led Class 4A in digs as a junior and is a two-time all-state selection.