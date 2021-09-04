The start of the 2021 Colorado Mesa volleyball season started off the way the 2021 spring season ended — with an unexpected loss, but the Mavericks regrouped in a big way in their second match.
The No. 10 Mavs (1-1) made 29 hitting errors in a 3-1 loss to Southwest Minnesota State in the first match of the Oredigger Volleyball Classic at Colorado School of Mines. In the 25-27, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 loss, CMU got 14 kills from outside hitter Holly Schmidt and 11 from freshman outside Sydney Leffler, but had a negative hitting average in the second set and hit only .139 overall.
Against the University of Sioux Falls, though, the Mavericks dominated from the start in a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-19, 25-8.
Middle blocker Savannah Spitzer added eight kills against Southwest Minnesota, but CMU managed only four total blocks to Southwest Minnesota’s 12. Sabrina VanDeList had 34 assists and libero Kerstin Layman led CMU with 15 digs, but the lack of a consistent attack allowed the Mustangs to lead the entire second set and rally from a 15-11 deficit in the third.
The Sioux Falls match was played in roughly one hour, again with Leffler, who moved into the starting rotation in place of Maddi Foutz, out for the season with an Achilles injury. The freshman from Eaton had 11 kills, Schmidt had eight and Spitzer five.
Tye Wedhorn, rotating into the middle blocker spot, added five kills, one stuff block and two block assists.
Unlike the first match, the Mavericks’ attack was on point, with 43 kills and only nine attack errors, a percentage of .374. VanDeList had 37 assists and two aces, in the third set rattling off seven straight points on her serve, including the stuff block by Wedhorn.
Women's Soccer
Lila Dere picked up right where she left off.
Dere, the RMAC freshman of the year and a first-team All-RMAC selection last season, scored twice in the first half to lead the Mavericks to a 5-1 season-opening victory over Texas Permian Basin at Maverick Field. In 10 games in the 2021 coronavirus-shortened season, Dere scored seven goals.
Dere opened the scoring at 7:55 off an assist from Mikayla Eccher. Less than 15 minutes later, Dere scored again off another assist from Eccher and Mesa led 2-0 at halftime.
Addie Randel, Tatum Pfalmer and Addesa Correa all scored in the second half and Jenna McEnaney made five saves for the Mavericks who host Western Oregon at noon on Sunday at Maverick Field.