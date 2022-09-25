After a slow start, the No. 20 Colorado Mesa volleyball team shook off Friday night’s loss Metro State by sweeping Colorado Christian 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 on Saturday evening at Brownson Arena.
With Sydney Leffler leading the offense with 10 kills and Tye Wedhorn in on six blocks, the Mavericks gave coach Dave Fleming his 330th victory in his 500th match at CMU. Fleming leads all active RMAC volleyball coaches in victories.
Early on, Colorado Christian smothered the net to build a 17-11 lead, but the Mavericks used an 8-1 run to pull close, then got a kill from Sierra Hunt to take their first lead at 22-21.
Mesa scored three straight points to win the first set, then built a quick 10-1 lead in the second set. The Cougars tied it three times, but the Mavericks never gave up the lead.
The third set was more of the same, with CMU taking a 10-5 lead before CCU (9-6, 4-2 RMAC) scored four straight points. Mesa trailed 19-18 and it was tied five times after that. Leffler recorded her 10th kill and Hunt and Savannah Spitzer teamed up on a block to close it out.
Hunt finished with nine kills and Erin Curl eight.
Mesa had 10 total blocks, with Leffler stuffing two and Wedhorn helping put up a solid double block on the Cougars’ hitters, allowing Christian to hit .121, including .086 in the second set. Mesa (9-4, 4-2) had 38 kills and hit .133. Jordan Woods had two of CMU’s five service aces.