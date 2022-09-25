After a slow start, the No. 20 Colorado Mesa volleyball team shook off Friday night’s loss Metro State by sweeping Colorado Christian 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 on Saturday evening at Brownson Arena.

With Sydney Leffler leading the offense with 10 kills and Tye Wedhorn in on six blocks, the Mavericks gave coach Dave Fleming his 330th victory in his 500th match at CMU. Fleming leads all active RMAC volleyball coaches in victories.