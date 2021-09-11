Tied 12-12 in the third set Friday, the Colorado Mesa volleyball team went on an 8-0 scoring run to take control and sweep Midwestern State in the Mustangs’ Hampton Inn-vitational, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.
In the No. 22 Mavs’ only match on the first day of the tournament, freshman Sydney Leffler continued her outstanding early season play, leading CMU (3-2) with 11 kills. Midwestern State had to alter the schedule on Thursday when Texas A&M-Kingsville withdrew because of COVID-19 protocols.
Mesa plays twice today, starting with an 8 a.m. (MDT) match against Arkansas Tech and wrapping up play at 1 p.m. against Eastern New Mexico.
A solid, balanced hitting attack led the Mavericks, who had a .313 hitting percentage, with only eight attack errors in 99 swings. Tye Wedhorn (9) and Savannah Spitzer (8) gave CMU a consistent middle attack, with Maranda Theleus adding six kills from the right side. All four hit well over .300, with Spitzer making no hitting errors for a .533 average and Wedhorn only one, hitting .421.
Midwestern State (0-6) committed 24 hitting errors for a .067 percentage, with CMU recording seven total blocks, 10 assisted and two solo. Spitzer had four block assists and Theleus three. Wedhorn and setter Sabrina VanDeList each had solo blocks.