The book on the Colorado Mesa volleyball team is “middle driven.”
This just in: The Mavericks have an outside attack, too.
After losing two All-American middles to graduation, CMU coach Dave Fleming knew his outside hitters would have to play a bigger role this season.
Opening the season against fifth-ranked Regis on Sunday at Brownson Arena, those outside hitters showed they can be dynamic, leading the Mavericks to a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20.
The Rangers reached the final four of last season’s NCAA Division II tournament after winning the RMAC title.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, both teams played in face masks and teams have abandoned the practice of switching sides of the court each set. The masks didn’t seem to bother the players, who wear them in practice — they’re just happy to be back on the court for the first time in more than 14 months.
Ashton Reece recorded a career-high 13 kills and hit .611 (only two errors), Maddi Foutz, who has moved from the right side to the left in the front row, had 10, Holly Schmidt added eight and Gabrielle Vogt seven.
“We all came into the gym and accepted that role and just worked hard and knew everyone was going to do their job,” Reese said.
And when middles Savanna Spitzer and Haley Hahn had their chances, they delivered with four and two kills, respectively, and helped put up a solid block. Spitzer had one solo block and one assist.
“We knew coming into what would have been the fall of ’20 that we were just going to be more balanced,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said. “And there’s nothing wrong with our middle; they still hit .389 and .308, so it’s not like they’re not good middles. It’s just we’re so balanced. And then the backside ball to Ashton was working so well, we could just go to it. It’s one of those things you don’t have to change; it forces the other team to change.”
Later Sunday afternoon, the Mavericks defeated CSU-Pueblo 24-26, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 in a nonconference match added to the schedule late last week.
The ThunderWolves’ opening pod at home against Black Hills State and Western Colorado was scrubbed because of COVID-19 protocols.
CMU’s balance was also on display against the ThunderWolves, with three hitters reaching double figures in kills. Schmidt had 14, Foutz 13 and Vogt 10.
With the outside hitters on the attack, the Rangers were guessing which side to load up to block. That allowed the setters, freshman Sabrina VanDeList and senior Ara Norwood, to set away from the block.
“If they move, I’ll go the other way,” VanDeList said. “That’s what I mainly do, but Ashton was so hot, every time I’d set her she’d do something with it, so I just needed to go to her a lot of the time unless the other middle cheated toward her.”
VanDeList, in her first college match and her first start, had 22 assists and a .524 efficiency, which brought an additional pat on the back from Fleming. She also recorded her first kill, and it’s one she won’t soon forget.
Early in the second set, Regis sent Emily Tucker’s serve back over the net, and before VanDeList could get her hands on it, the ball bounced off her head, over the front row of Regis’ defense and hit the floor for a 6-3 lead.
“I tried to like fake it and go up a little and I was like, uh-oh,” VanDeList said. “It’s a point.”
It was that kind of morning for the Mavericks, who got the momentum early and never gave it back. Regis led 2-0 in the second set and 1-0 in the third, but both times CMU came right back to tie, and once the Mavs got the lead, they held it the rest of the set.
“That’s one of our strengths as a team,” Reese said. “It’s our energy, just helping each other out and going the whole time.”
Tucker, a junior from Palisade, moved into the starting libero role when Kerstin Layman injured a hand this week in practice and is out indefinitely. Tucker had 14 digs to lead CMU’s defense, which allowed Regis only 30 kills to CMU’s 45.
Against CSU-Pueblo, Tucker had 15 digs, as did Foutz and Schmidt, and five service aces.
“Emily did a great job,” Fleming said. “We had a video session with her the practice before Layman hurt her hand and I told her, ‘You’re a starting RMAC libero, you’re just behind one of the better ones.’ It was unfortunate, but I told her if we had unlimited subs, you’d be in the back row every time. We knew she could do it.”