Sierra Hunt had played in only four sets so far this season for the Colorado Mesa volleyball team.
The redshirt freshman outside hitter got her chance Friday night, coming off the bench in the second set and finishing with 14 kills and no hitting errors as the No. 24 Mavericks swept Westminster 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.
Hunt, who got the start in the final set, had a .667 hitting percentage to lead the Mavericks (6-3, 1-1 RMAC), who hit .328 as a team, with only 12 hitting errors in 122 swings.
Holly Schmidt added 10 kills and Ashton Reece nine, with only one error. Sabrina VanDeList had 37 assists and Kerstin Layman 18 digs as the Mavericks defeated Westminster (2-6, 0-1) for the 12th straight time.
Tennis
Steven Howe and Jorge Abreu battled back from first-set losses to win three-set matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, wrapping up Colorado Mesa's 7-0 sweep of Dallas Baptist at City Park in Pueblo.
Howe rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) win over Grant McKenzie at No. 1, and Abreu claimed a 5-7, 7-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 over Gabe Garrido. Christian Albrechtsen also won a three-setter, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, over Aaron Capone and Jandre VanWyk held on in a first-set tiebreaker at No. 5 singles for a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Ricardo Caruandio.
The men also swept Colorado College 7-0, again with Howe winning a three-setter, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 1-0 (13-11) at No. 1 singles over Aiden Little. Albrechten won a third-set tiebreaker over Lucas Pastor at No. 3, 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9).
The CMU women were shut out by Nebraska-Kearney 7-0, losing every match in straight sets.
Issy Coman pushed Melisa Becerra at No. 1 singles before falling 6-4, 6-4 and Maike Waldburger lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles to Alexis Bernthal. Julianna Campos dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision at No. 6 singles to Narindra Ranaivo.
Dallas Baptist defeated the Mavs 6-1, with Macy Richards winning the only match for CMU, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8) at No. 4 over Sanne Janssen. Halle Romero pushed Adriana Carpenter in the No. 3 singles match before losing 7-5, 6-3.
Women's Soccer
The Colorado Mesa women's soccer games scheduled for today and Monday in California have been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Mavericks (3-1-0) were to have played Cal State Dominguez Hills today and Concordia-Irvine on Monday. CMU's next game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Black Hills State in the RMAC opener at Maverick Field.