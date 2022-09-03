Behind yet another balanced attack, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team swept Wheeling University (W.Va.) on Friday in the Tampa Classic in Tampa, Florida.
The No. 24 Mavericks got 12 kills from both of their outside hitters, Sydney Leffler and Sierra Hunt, and 11 more from right-side hitter Erin Curl. Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn added seven kills and had one solo and five block assists.
After turning back a couple of late rallies by Wheeling in the first two sets, with a four-point lead cut in half twice in the first set and a four-point advantage cut to one in the second, the Mavericks dominated the final set in a 25-22, 25-23, 25-11 victory.
Colorado Mesa never trailed, and only twice were the Mavericks tied, at 1-1 in the first set and 9-9 in the second.
They led the first set 23-21 after an attack error by Leffler, but Curl and Hunt recorded back-to-back kills to secure the set. In the second set, the Mavericks built a 23-19 lead after a rotation violation by the Cardinals.
A lengthy delay to sort out the violation was followed by a Wheeling kill to cut CMU’s lead to 23-20. Hunt and Wedhorn teamed up on a block to get it to set point, but a serving error kept the Cardinals in the set, and a block of Curl, followed by an ace, made it 24-23.
Maddi Foutz ended it with a kill on the outside.
As they did in each set, the Mavericks took the early lead in the third, and the closest the Cardinals got was three points, at 5-2.
CMU (4-1) recorded 50 kills in the match and gave up only 26 to Wheeling, which hit .075 to Mesa’s .293. Sabrina VanDeList spread the wealth among her hitters and had 37 assists and 10 digs, with Kerstin Layman getting 14 digs.
The Mavericks, who play top-ranked and defending national champion University of Tampa and Tusculum University today, scored on 52.7% of their serves.