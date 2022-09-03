Behind yet another balanced attack, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team swept Wheeling University (W.Va.) on Friday in the Tampa Classic in Tampa, Florida.

The No. 24 Mavericks got 12 kills from both of their outside hitters, Sydney Leffler and Sierra Hunt, and 11 more from right-side hitter Erin Curl. Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn added seven kills and had one solo and five block assists.