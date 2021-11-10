Dave Fleming said Westminster College could take one of two approaches to Tuesday night's RMAC volleyball match at Brownson Arena.
“I told the team (Monday), we're going to see one of two teams from Westminster, the team that wants to be the spoiler or the team that's kind of checked out,” the Colorado Mesa volleyball coach said Tuesday afternoon. “I really feel that Westminster is going to come in and they're going to play really hard. This is going to be their kind of spoiler match, or their spoiler weekend because they also play Regis on Saturday. We expect them to come out guns blazing and probably play their best match of the year, and we've got to respond.”
He hit the nail on the head — the Griffins, who are out of the running for a spot in the RMAC tournament, pushed the Mavericks to the limit before CMU rallied for a 27-25, 25-12, 25-27, 20-25, 15-13 victory.
The Mavericks (19-5, 14-3 RMAC) clinched a home playoff match in the first round of the conference tournament next week and with a victory at home Friday over Regis, can move into the No. 3 seed.
The match was tied 39 times and there were 16 lead changes as the momentum swung from one side of the net to the other.
Whether the Griffins (5-22, 3-14) would pull off the upset came down to the fifth set, and thy were four points away, up 11-8 after Olivia Curtis and Kenzy Christensen blocked an attack by Gabrielle Vogt.
Sydney Leffer responded with one of her match-high 20 kills, and back-to-back attack errors by the Griffins tied it at 11-11.
It was tied at 12-12 before Holly Schmidt went cross-court to the back corner for a kill, followed by one down the middle from Savannah Spitzer to put CMU up 14-12. Westminster fought off one match point, but Schmidt got a set from Sabrina VanDeList and put the match away.
VanDeList had a career-high 63 assist and finished with 14 digs, second to Kerstin Layman's 21.
Schmidt had a season-high 18 kills, Tye Wedhorn added 15 and Vogt 12 — Mesa had a season-high 78 kills and hit .322. Wedhorn had only one hitting error and had a .519 hitting percentage, Schmidt didn't have a hitting error and hit .450.
Westminster had 63 kills and hit .294, led by Avery Alger's 17 kills.
After Friday's regular-season finale, the Mavericks, whose only conference losses have come to nationally ranked teams, No. 1 Metro State and No. 11 Colorado School of Mines, will host a first-round match in the conference tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Clinching the home playoff match was key — CMU has only one loss at Brownson Arena this season, to Metro State.
“At this point, we're playing to host next Tuesday,” Fleming said before the match. “I think that's the big thing we're shooting for at this point. If we have an opportunity to host next Tuesday, that's huge, that means a team like CSU-Pueblo is on the road, either here or Regis or Mines, and then if we have an opportunity to bear Regis, it gives us a higher seed and play a lower seed on that Tuesday, which is also important.
“The thing we're really fighting for is we want that home match next Tuesday, and then if we have to go to Metro on Friday and Saturday, we'll just make that our home court.”