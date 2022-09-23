Sabrina VanDeList vs Regis.jpg
Steve Gentry/Colorado Mesa Athletics

Colorado Mesa’s Sabrina VanDeList has recorded four double-doubles this season — double figures in digs and assists — as the Mavs use a solid defense to set up the offense. CMU uses setters and liberos in the back row to feed the offense.

Front-row play in volleyball gets a lot of attention, and rightly so. Fans love seeing the ball slamming off the floor or taking a defender off her feet.

And the dynamic Colorado Mesa volleyball team, with five players averaging more than two kills per set, have their fair share of big hitters.