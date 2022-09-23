Front-row play in volleyball gets a lot of attention, and rightly so. Fans love seeing the ball slamming off the floor or taking a defender off her feet.
And the dynamic Colorado Mesa volleyball team, with five players averaging more than two kills per set, have their fair share of big hitters.
But its what’s behind that front row that has the Mavericks (8-3, 3-1 RMAC) ranked No. 20 in the nation entering Friday’s crucial conference match against No. 2 Metro State (11-1, 4-0) at Brownson Arena.
“I feel like there will be moments when you feel like you just touched the ball on the block or you barely miss it and you’re like, dang it,” middle blocker Tye Wedhorn said. “You feel like you’re going to turn around and the ball’s going to be on the floor, but then you realize it’s up and you’re like, ‘Oh, keep going.’ It gives you a lot of motivation to just bust it off the net and keep going because you know that it’s probably going to be up whether it should or shouldn’t. It’s pretty fun, honestly.”
The big reason the ball stays off the floor is because CMU coach Dave Fleming is using players who are setters or liberos by trade in the back row as defensive specialists, all of whom are solid passers, feeding the ball to setter Sabrina VanDeList.
VanDeList recorded her fourth double-double of the season (she had 10 last season) with 12 digs and 38 assists on Saturday against New Mexico Highlands. She will likely go over the 2,000-assist mark for her career this weekend, entering with 1,904.
“I have a lot of confidence in every single hitter,” VanDeList said Wednesday. “There’s not one hitter that I feel like if I set them they’re gonna mess up or do bad. I have full confidence in them and knowing we have really good defenders, it just shows how well our attackers are doing, because they’re getting a kill from a good pass. They don’t even need to get the kill the first time because the confidence that we have in our defenders is very high. We know we can get the ball back and they can get set again.”
The Mavericks were swept by Metro earlier this month in Denver in a match Fleming said was their worst two-hour session of the season, including practices. Despite not winning a set, the Mavericks were one momentum swing away in each of the first two sets despite 33 attack errors to only 32 kills.
“It just wasn’t there and it just kind of snowballed,” said Fleming, who will coach his 500th match at CMU on Saturday (he’s won 329 of 498 matches). “(Savannah) Spitzer was the only one that hit positive. We’re looking forward to proving that’s not who we are, that we are more balanced. We’re not a one-trick pony, for sure.”
Soccer
The CMU women have shown they aren’t a one-trick pony, either, although they have one of the most dangerous offensive players in the nation in Lila Dere.
The redshirt sophomore is only four goals from tying Tiffany Thompson for the career lead, with 32, but the Mavericks (3-3-1, 1-0 RMAC) have gotten goals from six other players, including five from Evelyn Hammer, a redshirt sophomore from Littleton who transferred to CMU from the University of Bridgeport. Hammer tied Dere’s program record with a four-goal game earlier this season, and the two are playing off one another, along with redshirt sophomore forward Addie Randel, who has a pair of goals so far.
Randel said the Mavericks, who face CSU Pueblo tonight and CU-Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon at Community Hospital Unity Field, know when teams try to slow down Dere, they have room to work. Dere, too, is feeding her teammates to take advantage of those mismatches, with two assists so far.
“I think that’s almost to our advantage. They’re looking in that direction, because there’s 10 other people on the field,” Randel said. “You put all those defenders over there and we’ll go score on the other side of the field.”
Hammer has been a primary goal-scorer on other teams, so she knows the Mavericks can relieve some pressure Dere faces with a more balanced front line. Her four-goal performance against Cal State Dominguez Hills came two days after Dere found the back of the net four times against Nebraska-Kearney.
“It’s kind of wild for me, I’m not gonna lie,” Hammer said with a grin. “It was a first; I’ve never done something like that before. I’ve got the rest of the season and the team has the rest of the season to perform and I’m excited for it, but it was a little bit a shock to my system.”
The men’s team, whose 2-1 nonconference loss last week to CSU Pueblo knocked the Mavs (5-2) from No. 10 to among the teams receiving votes in this week’s coaches poll, have a home RMAC rematch against the No. 15 ThunderWolves (6-2) this afternoon, followed by a game against CU-Colorado Springs (5-1-2) on Sunday, at what the Mavs are now fondly calling “The CHUF.”
The Mavericks have taken advantage of opponents’ ill-timed fouls, with three of their past five goals coming from penalty kicks, and are 5 for 5 on PKs this season. The Mavs lead the RMAC with 22 goals entering conference play.
Turning right around and playing Pueblo again has its advantages and disadvantages.
“As much as we get to see how they play, they also kind of get comfortable with us as well,” forward Isa Trujillo said before the match in Pueblo.
With 10 conference games in the 11-team RMAC, playing a conference team twice gives the Mavs another in-region game without having to go on another long road trip. They also played Westminster in a nonconference game last week.
“As the guy who built the schedule, I just look at it from the standpoint that we want to play two good teams,” coach Jon Fridal said. “If that means it’s two conference opponents in nonconference games, that’s fine. It’s not going to hurt us, it’s only going to help prepare us.”