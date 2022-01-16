There’s a recurring theme when the topic of the Colorado Mesa football coaching search comes up.
Commitment.
“Without a doubt everybody wants someone that wants to be here and that we can count on,” said Robin Brown, the CEO of the Colorado Mesa Foundation and the chair of the search committee to hire the next football coach.
Brown said she has received countless phone calls and emails from people in the community about the search, and nearly all of them have mentioned the importance of hiring a coach who wants to be part of the Grand Junction community and build a program for the long haul.
When Tremaine Jackson resigned on Jan. 3, two years and one day after arriving in Grand Junction to take over CMU’s football program, it took many by surprise. He often spoke of the importance of his players “submitting” to the culture of the program, dedicating themselves to one another and to becoming a championship program.
Brown said she feels for the players recruited by Jackson and his staff, the majority of whom resigned to follow him to Valdosta State. Offensive coordinator Brayle Brown is not joining Jackson at Valdosta and Todd Macon, who coached running backs as a part-time assistant, is still listed on CMU’s staff directory. Special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Riley Newcomer, who was CMU’s recruiting coordinator, resigned after the season and moved to Denver.
“They feel abandoned,” Brown said of the players, adding she didn’t begrudge Jackson for taking the opportunity to go to a national power in Division II, but was surprised he left after only 13 games.
CMU launched a nation-wide search, and Brown, who had been working with Jackson on a plan to raise scholarship money, was asked to chair the search committee.
There are actually two committees working to find the next coach. The search committee is Brown, Aaron Reed, CMU’s student trustee who played football for two years, baseball coach Chris Hanks and two former football players, Ky Oday and James Bracey.
There’s a larger group of former players that will assist in determining the must-haves for the new coach. Today is the “apply-by” date to ensure consideration, and Monday the work begins to cull the 70-some applicants to a workable number. The first cut will be to roughly 20, then about 10, for virtual interviews. Three or four finalists will be brought to campus for a series of in-person interviews, with the goal of having a new coach hired by Feb. 1.
“It’s a deep pool, so narrowing that down will be complicated,” Brown said. “The input from those football players will be really helpful.”
National signing day is Feb. 2, so whoever is hired will be behind in recruiting high school seniors. Jackson said his staff got 12 commitments from transfers, but if they hadn’t signed before Jackson resigned, they could opt to re-open their recruitment.
A solid nucleus returns, although the Mavs lost three starting receivers and several key defensive players, especially in the secondary. A few players have announced they’re entering the transfer portal, some before Jackson’s departure.
In addition to finding a coach who isn’t looking at CMU as a stopover job, the committee wants one who understands Division II athletics — and that football is one part of the athletic department, not more important than any other program.
“When Coach Jackson left, he made it very clear he wanted to go to a school that only focused on football, so I do think recognizing the value and the strength of all our athletics (is vital),” Brown said. “We have national championship (caliber teams) and RMAC champions in so many sports, someone who appreciates that and understands that culture is really important.”
Ideally, the committee wants a coach who will do with football what Hanks has done with baseball the past 23 years — build a program that competes at the national level year after year, not once every few years.
“When I called Coach Hanks, this is of course his busiest season and he was like, ‘Umm, I don’t know if I have time,’ but I told him, ‘We need you to help speak ‘coach,’ so when these guys are talking to us, who are the ones that are going to be saying the things that we know they’re going to stay here and be committed and they’re going to build a program like you built baseball,’ so he’s happy to help us with that,” Brown said.
The committee has put a priority on recruitment and continuing to emphasize academics in the program, which had a 3.08 GPA this past fall.
“The reason we have remained a D-2 program even though we were invited to be a D-1 program a couple of years ago is we believe in the student-athlete, not the athlete-student,” Brown said. “Someone that’s going to be committed to developing young men into our future leaders. They’re not going to go on to be pro football players, so making sure they’re going to go on to be good citizens and represent the community well, someone who is going to do that, I think, is vitally important.”
Brown will work with the new coach to continue to raise scholarship money — currently, CMU has between 22-25 scholarship equivalencies, depending on in-state or out-of-state tuition, with Division II allowing 36. Several RMAC schools are fully funded.
Another $200,000-$250,000 a year would get CMU an additional 10 scholarships, Brown said. Full scholarships in Division II football are few and far between, with teams awarding partial scholarships to help more student-athletes financially.
With the spring semester beginning Jan. 24 and their target date a little more than two weeks away, Brown knows the committee is on a time crunch, but said she’s enjoying the process. She’s determined to find a coach who will build on the momentum from this past fall, when more students attended games and helped create a college atmosphere, and one who will encourage the community to stay on board and support the athletic department.
“This is the most fun thing I think I’ve ever done professionally,” she said.
“I was crushed when Tremaine announced he was leaving, but it also opens up an opportunity, so it’s exciting to be part of finding someone who’s really going to stay here and be here for the long run and build the program. I’m pretty optimistic about it. We just have to find the right guy.”