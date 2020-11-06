Colorado Mesa announced Thursday evening that Saturday’s football game against Western Colorado at Stocker Stadium has been postponed.
“Both teams agreed due to COVID-19 related concerns to cancel this weekend’s contest,” the short release from CMU’s athletic department read.
Mesa County’s Safer at Home level was downgraded Thursday to Level Orange (high risk) because of rising cases throughout the state, including in Grand Junction.
Neither school released information about any positive cases on their respective teams — CMU’s athletic department does not comment on injuries or health-related issues — but per NCAA rules, teams are tested for coronavirus 72 hours before competition. Any CMU student-athlete who tests positive is immediately isolated for 10 days and contact tracing begins, with athletes or entire teams quarantined if necessary.
The Mavericks are tested on Wednesday mornings during game week, with coach Tremaine Jackson getting a phone call about 5 that evening with results. Western Colorado also tests its players 72 hours before game day.
The game is tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 14, pending approval from the Mesa County Public Health Department and university officials, the release said. Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game can use them for the rescheduled game.
School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said Thursday evening that Saturday’s game between Grand Junction and Central, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., will now kick off at 11 a.m. at Stocker Stadium.
Colorado Mesa announced additional campus measures in response to the downgraded designation. The university plans to increase testing — random testing of students and staff is done regularly — and will quarantine or isolate more groups, including athletes.
“As expected, and accounted for in the Safe Together, Strong Together plan, several Mavily units will be quarantined in the coming days and weeks as confirmed outbreaks (i.e. as few as two or more confirmed cases in a group) are identified,” a statement on CMU’s website read. “These units include curricular, extracurricular and athletic team Mavilies.”
The university said although positive cases on campus are still relatively low, they are growing. Its COVID-19 dashboard is updated on Fridays and today’s will likely reflect the higher numbers, the statement said.
Colorado Mesa’s plan since deciding to open campus this fall was to have in-person classes until Thanksgiving break, then send students home to finish the semester online, including final exams. Students would then be brought back in January for the spring semester, again, with everyone required to be tested before they’re allowed back on campus.
Colorado Mesa’s football team scheduled five games this fall, three at home. The Mavericks had a bye last week and another off week was scheduled after Saturday’s game. CMU is scheduled to travel to Canyon, Texas, to play West Texas A&M on Nov. 21.
Western had only three games scheduled this fall, playing at Stephen F. Austin last week in Nacogdoches, Texas, then CMU, and finishing the fall Nov. 21 at Pittsburg State, Kansas.