It’s a piece of history they’d rather have been avoided, but college athletes in spring sports are thankful they at least get one more shot.
“This is something you would never think you’re going to be a part of,” said Tanner Rempel, a fifth-year senior catcher on the Colorado Mesa baseball team. “This is a part of history, sports being canceled, and we’re a part of it? Wild.”
When the NCAA halted spring championships, and then the RMAC scrubbed what remained of the regular season, thousands of seniors feared their careers were over.
The 41 seniors on rosters of the 11 spring sports at Colorado Mesa soon found out they’ve been granted an extra year of eligibility. Now it’s up to them whether it’s time to graduate and move on or finish what they started.
“We’re going to open-arm every kid who wants to be a Maverick and compete and play for us,” CMU Co-Athletic Director Bryan Rooks said. “We’re going to open-arm them and we’ll deal with it on the back side (financially) after we get through all these changes that are happening minute by minute.”
The issue of those seniors receiving their scholarships next year is up to each institution. CMU does have some scholarship money set aside for fifth-year seniors, a fund started by the Maverick Club, and Rooks said “we’re looking at all resources to divvy this pie out in the future.”
It won’t be a huge pie to divvy up, based on numbers provided by CMU, but still substantial.
As of Tuesday, 12 seniors, dubbed “COVID redshirts” by the athletic department, had committed to return, with three others listed as “maybe.” Another 23 are moving on after graduation, with three others yet to respond to inquiries by the athletic department.
Granting the extra year of eligibility was the right thing to do, but it’s going to have an impact on rosters not only next season, but the next few years, baseball coach Chris Hanks said. All five of his seniors are returning, the most of any spring team.
“The ripple effect isn’t going to last one year,” he said. “In our own situation we had five seniors so it’s not for us as drastic as it would be if we had 16 or 18. We signed six kids and we would have lost five. That means we’re six heavy. ... We’ve got kids who can still get drafted, if that occurs.
“If we had 15 seniors and had signed 15 kids, that’s a big matzah ball.”
Scholarships awarded to seniors won’t count against the NCAA limits for each program, and roster limits have been lifted.
Every player on spring rosters will have that extra year to play, so the natural attrition with graduation might not happen. That can create a backlog of players as incoming freshmen who have already signed join the roster. Hanks had 13 freshmen/redshirt freshmen, 13 sophomores and 15 juniors on this year’s roster.
If they all return, plus the six already signed, Hanks will be at 52 players in the fall. That number left him wondering if he should continue to recruit players for next season or concentrate on the 2021-22 class.
Baseball can award nine scholarship equivalencies at the Division II level, and CMU has eight, including those funded by endowments. Full scholarships in most sports at the Division II level are a rarity.
“I did have one senior who texted me and said, ‘Don’t worry about my scholarship, Skip. Use it for someone else,’ ” Hanks said.
Trevin Reynolds has another semester of classes to earn his degree, so he’ll start on either a second degree or his master’s next spring.
“It can be taken away at any moment,” the Mavs’ top pitcher said. “It’s a good eye-opener for next year. Even as a senior, I was starting to feel like, wow, this has been a quick ride and things have gone so fast. I was trying to cherish anything. Now I have another year; I get to do it all over again.”
Softball coach Erik Kozel hoped all four of his seniors would opt to return. Two aren’t, but all-region center fielder/second baseman Brooke Doumer is coming back, and first baseman AnnMarie Torres is on the fence.
“It’s more our issue of having all our ducks in a row and information when they ask questions, or when we ask if they’re coming back, we can provide proper responses,” Kozel said. “This is something new and different. There are a lot of moving parts. There’s such a dynamic depth to everything that’s happening and answers are not going to come immediately.”
Torres, a three-time All-American, will graduate this month with a degree in accounting. She called the abrupt ending to the season a “gut-punch,” and now has to decide whether to start her master’s degree or call it a career.
“I’m leaning more toward yes,” she said of the prospect of being on the field next spring. “I have to figure it out school-wise.”
All of CMU’s coaches are stressing the importance of staying up with online classes so their academic eligibility isn’t an issue when they return to campus, hopefully in the fall.
“Things are changing daily, so what we’re concerned about at this stage of the game is making sure they have the ability to continue their education virtually online and have those resources,” Rooks said. “The mental health side of it is real at this time. Our coaches are wrapping their arms around them in virtual meetings to check in on them to make sure they don’t have questions or concerns academically.”
Virtual team meetings allow the coaches to see their players, make sure they’re healthy, and allow them all to see one another. The RMAC is allowing teams to use their Countable Athletic-Related Activity hours, which are for weight training, conditioning and individual workouts in the offseason, to have virtual team and position meetings specific to sports. Those meetings have been vital to the football team, which had its spring camp canceled.
Men’s lacrosse coach Vince Smith had the biggest senior class of any of the spring sports. About half of the 11 already had post-graduation plans, whether it was a job, internship or grad school elsewhere. Only three plan to return, including grad student JR Booth, with one “maybe.”
“I know for my guys a lot of them are looking at the financial piece,” Smith said. “Mom and Dad planned on paying four or five years and now they’d be taking a fifth or sixth year. They have to wrap their minds around what that looks like financially for families. That’s the biggest implication for me. We wanted to leave an open door for those who are a part of your program who could be returning.”
The cancellation of the season actually worked out in Rempel’s favor, who missed all of last season after labrum surgery on his right shoulder. It popped out again March 1 this season during a pinch-hitting appearance. He was waiting for surgery to be scheduled this spring so he can rehab this summer and be ready for a sixth season.
“I’m not ready to give it up like that,” he said. “Obviously that first injury was so freaking random. I was playing great, hitting great, and here we are two years later and I’ve gotten eight at-bats since then. I’m not ready to give it up.”
Because CMU quickly decided to go online with classes the rest of the semester, it allowed students to settle into a routine. Still, they’re antsy to get back on campus and return to normal. For athletes, normal means classes, weights, conditioning, meetings, practices and games. When that will happen is still anyone’s guess.
“A lot of people want to know are we handling it appropriately,” Rooks said. “Who knows? I’ve never been a part of anything like this in my life. Not too many people can say they have.”