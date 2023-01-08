Kash Anderson gutted out a three-overtime victory and Ruben Samuelson came up with a huge bonus-point victory Saturday to give Colorado Mesa’s men’s wrestling team the consolation championship at the NWCA National Duals with a 20-19 win over Augustana University.

Anderson and Zach Peterson of Augustana were tied 1-1 after regulation of the 197-pound match, and the first sudden-victory overtime period. They were still tied after the first tiebreaker overtime period, and with 26 seconds left in the third overtime, Anderson scored an escape, and 16 seconds later took Peterson down to secure the win.