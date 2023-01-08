Kash Anderson gutted out a three-overtime victory and Ruben Samuelson came up with a huge bonus-point victory Saturday to give Colorado Mesa’s men’s wrestling team the consolation championship at the NWCA National Duals with a 20-19 win over Augustana University.
Anderson and Zach Peterson of Augustana were tied 1-1 after regulation of the 197-pound match, and the first sudden-victory overtime period. They were still tied after the first tiebreaker overtime period, and with 26 seconds left in the third overtime, Anderson scored an escape, and 16 seconds later took Peterson down to secure the win.
That pulled the Mavericks to within five, 19-14 after Augustana had been penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after Jaxson Rohman refused to shake Dawson Collins’ hand after the Mavericks’ sophomore won his second sudden-victory decision of the tournament, 6-4, at 125 pounds.
Samuelson, who had lost bonus-point matches in two 20-19 losses on Friday, not only won his first match of the tournament, but pinned Edward Hajas in only 29 seconds. The six team points gave CMU the one-point victory.
CMU handled Ashland 38-6 in the first match of the day, losing only two matches.
Collins and Collin Metzgar (133) both went 4-0 in the tournament and Ryan Wheeler (157) rebounded from a first-match loss to go 3-1, as did Anderson.
In the Augustana match, Collins was up 4-3 in the third period, but was hit with a stalling penalty with 23 seconds remaining, sending the match to overtime. Rohman was warned for stalling early in the OT period before Collins secured the winning takedown.
The Mavericks had an 11-8 lead after Wheeler’s 15-3 major decision, but three straight wins by the Vikings, including getting bonus points for a technical fall and a major decision, put them up 20-11, not counting the penalty point, entering the final two bouts.
The Mavericks sent their “B” team to Gunnison for the Tracy Borah Duals, where they defeated New Mexico Highlands 24-21 after losses to CSU-Pueblo (32-15) and Western Colorado (27-24).
Pedro Billups, who won Friday’s Western Colorado Open at 133 pounds, had an undefeated weekend, pinning Highlands’ Julius Kohn in 2:17, Marquis Kemp of CSU Pueblo in 2:22 and receiving a forfeit against the Mountaineers.
Kaden Hine (149) and Braden Baumgartner (197) won by decision against the Cowboys and Tyler Doyle wrapped up the victory by pinning Kioni Benally in 1:26 in the 285-pound bout.
Ben Robuck won by pin in 4:53 at 174 pounds and Baumgartner won his 197-pound match 11-8 against the ThunderWolves.
Only five matches were contested in the dual against Western, with Hine winning by pin at 149. The rest of the Mavs’ points came by forfeit, and the Mavs didn’t enter a wrestler in two weights.
Women
The third-ranked Mavericks had a rough day in the championship round, losing two lopsided duals, 38-6 to No. 2 North Central College, then 41-3 to No. 4 McKendree University in the third-place match.
CMU won only one bout on the day, with Holly Beaudoin pinning Salome Walker in 1:18 in the 136-pound match. North Central won four matches by pin and three by technical fall. Isabella Morales (101) lost 3-0 and second-ranked Dalia Garibay (155) dropped a 6-4 decision to Tiera Jimerson, her first loss of the season.
Despite not winning a match against McKendree, CMU earned three team points by scoring in three matches, 101, 136 and 191 pounds.
Swimming & Diving
Ben Sampson won the men’s 200-yard backstroke, the only CMU swimmer to win an event in a dual against the University of Utah.
The Utes defeated the third-ranked CMU men’s team 128-57 and the top-ranked women’s team 143-42.
Sampson turned in a time of 1 minute, 48.22 seconds in the backstroke and was second in the 200 individual medley (1:51.64), with Mahmoud Elgayar third in 1:56.97).
Lily Borgenheimer was second in the women’s 200 IM (2:08.03) and Isaiah Cheeks was third in both the men’s 1- and 3-meter diving competitions. Kyra Apodaca was third in women’s 3-meter diving.
The men’s and women’s 400 free relay teams both placed second.