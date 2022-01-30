Colorado Mesa won both the men’s and women’s multi events over the weekend at the Western Open indoor track and field meet in Gunnison.
Dawson Heide won the men’s heptathlon by 300 points, scoring 5,135 points. The junior won the 60-meter dash, long jump, shot put and 60 hurdles.
Mica Jenrette won the women’s pentathlon by 575 points, scoring a national provisional qualifying score of 3,511 points. Included in Jenrette’s victory was a career-best time of 9.16 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. The returning All-American also won the shot put, long jump and 800 meters, and was second in the high jump.
Other winners for the CMU men’s team were Hayden Riley in the weight throw and shot put, Justin Thompson in the long jump, Gunner Rigsby in the triple jump, Zayden Davis in the 60 hurdles, Tony Torres in the mile run, Ethan Abbs in the 5,000 meters and Dayne Ortega in the 400 meters.
CMU’s “B” team of Mark Testa, Jacob Valdez, Jackson Ware and Abbs won the distance relay, edging the Mavs’ “A” team of Triston Charles, Torres, Kelsey Montague and Nathan Sanches.
Shaya Chenoweth won the women’s long jump, Kiana Jackson won the triple jump, Josie Coffey won the high jump, Averie Griffith won the 60 hurdles, Lindsay Parsons the 5,000 meters and Rachel Crutcher won the 400 meters.