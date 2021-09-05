Alec Fronapfel showed a flair for the dramatic Saturday night, ending a scoreless game with a stunning goal on a bicycle kick to lift Colorado Mesa's men's soccer team to a 1-0 overtime victory over Texas A&M-International at Maverick Field.
Demetrio Baldo sent a header toward the goal after a CMU throw-in four minutes and 52 seconds into overtime. With his back to the goal, Fronapfel threw himself into the air, flipping his feet over his head and perfectly placed the ball into the top right-hand corner.
It set off a wild celebration by the Mavericks, who raced toward the student section, Fronapfel leading the way.
Chris Boyd's shot only a minute before the winning goal was saved by Nils van der Landen, but the Texas A&M International keeper couldn't get high enough to deflect Fronapfel's winner.
It was Fronapfel's second goal of the season, coming on his third shot of the game, but the only one he put on goal. The Mavericks (2-0) had only five of 11 shots go on goal.
CMU keeper Connor Durant made seven saves for his second shutout victory this season.
Volleyball
Holly Schmidt led No. 10 Colorado Mesa to another three-set sweep in the Oredigger Classic volleyball tournament, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17 over Seattle Pacific.
The Mavs’ attack sputtered in their final match of the tournament in a 25-18, 17-25, 25-13, 15-21 loss to Grand Valley State. CMU (2-2) hit only .092.
Schmidt had 11 kills and only three hitting errors at the outside hitter spot, and the Mavs’ middles, Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer, had seven kills each, as did outside hitter Sydney Leffler. Right-side hitter Ashton Reece added five as the Mavericks returned to their balanced attack.
Spitzer also had a career-high eight blocks, two solo and six assisted. Sabrina VanDeList had 32 assists and Wedhorn had a pair of service aces. Seattle Pacific had as many hitting errors as kills, resulting in a .000 hitting percentage.
Against Grand Valley State, the two outside hitters led the way again, with Leffler recording 15 kills, hitting .321, and Schmidt 10 more. The Mavericks had 10 kills and 10 errors in the third set, and hit over .200 in only the second set, which they won.
VanDeList had 34 of CMU’s 38 assists.
Cross country
Led by Tony Torres’s seventh-place finish (fifth among collegiate runners), the Colorado Mesa men placed second in the UCCS Rust Buster in Colorado Springs, scoring 69 points. CU-Colorado Springs won going away, taking six of the top 10 places for 23 points.
Torres finished the 8,000-meter race in 25 minutes, 43.6 seconds. Trevor Smith was 14th in 26:18.6, Ethan Abbs 15th in 26:21.0, Jerod Kuhn 16th in 26:29.2 and Peter Martin 18th in 26:32.2.
Kira MacGill, last season’s RMAC freshman of the year, was sixth for the women’s team in 18:29.4, leading the Mavericks to a fourth-place finish with 79 points. The Mountain Lions won their home race with 36 points.
Lindsay Parsons was 10th (18:44.5_ and Alyssa Britton 13th (18:48.0)
Triathlon
With seven of the top eight finishers, the Mavericks dominated Black Hills State in the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs, South Dakota. The Mavericks scored 14 points, well ahead of Black Hills State’s 31 points.
Shannon Feran took third overall and was second among collegiate athletes in the sprint triathlon. She finished in 1 hour, 5 minutes, 48.8 seconds. Torin Lackmann was fourth overall in 1:06.16.9, Paloma Suarez Davila fifth in 1:06.49.3 and Natalie Mitchell sixth in 1:06.55.9. Abigail White also finished in the top 10, placing eighth in 1:07.27.2.