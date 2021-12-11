Toughness became the X factor Friday night for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
Knocking down tough shots. Latching onto rebounds — and refusing to allow Black Hills State to tie up the ball. Not only challenging shots, but swatting away a baker’s dozen.
And when it came down to crunch time, making a play.
The Mavericks (7-1, 2-1 RMAC) toughed out a 77-71 overtime victory over the Yellow Jackets (4-5, 2-1) at Brownson Arena, with Dani Turner one off her career high, scoring 28 points, Mariah Martin scoring 20 and Kelsey Siemons stuffing her stat sheet with 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
“It was gritty,” Siemons said. “I think that’s the toughest one we’ve played this year.”
The teams were about as evenly matched as possible, changing leads 10 times, with 12 ties. Neither led by more than seven — Black Hills was up 24-17 early in the second quarter but the Mavericks battled back to tie it on a drive by Turner with 2:43 left in the first half.
Turner made her first three shots, taking to heart what CMU coach Taylor Wagner wrote on the board before the game: Players make plays.
“We know teams are going to come out especially on our own home court, they’re going to come out and play us as hard as they possibly can,” Turner said. “Like Coach was telling us before the game, we think it’s a basketball game, but other teams think we’re going to war, so that’s kind of the mentality that we also have to have.”
Down 52-49 heading into the fourth quarter, the Mavericks again came back, with Turner scoring on a curl to the basket off an inbounds play and Martin hitting a floater in the lane to tie it at 56-56 less than four minutes in. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Martin and Turner put CMU up 62-61, and a pair of free throws by Martin gave the Mavs a 64-61 lead with about one minute left in regulation.
Megan Engesser, though, buried a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, sending the game to overtime when Martin’s jumper in the lane rimmed out just before the horn.
“It was so fun,” Siemons said. “Obviously I wanted Mariah’s shot to go in and yay, celebrate. We had a lot of good momentum so the fact that at least we were tied, we weren’t down (and needing to score to send it to overtime) I was like, OK, we’ve got this, we have the momentum, we’re going to get the stops, we’re gonna hit the shots.”
Siemons scored off the tip in overtime, and down one, Martin knocked down a 3 from the top of the key, thanks to a high screen by Siemons, putting CMU up 71-69.
Tied 71-71, Martin again attacked the rim, flipping the ball in from the baseline, Siemons hit a pair of free throws — CMU went 12 for 12 from the line — and the Mavericks’ fifth-year senior post player latched onto the ball in a tussle for possession with Engesser, with both players hitting the floor. Engesser was called for traveling, but Martin fumbled the inbounds pass out of bounds with 18.9 seconds left and the Mavs up 75-71.
“After that her head went down and we were like, it’s OK, shake it off, there’s still more time, we can get this next play,” Turner said. “Just forget what happened and on to the next thing. We’ve gotta have a short-term memory.”
Martin showed that, sticking a hand out on an inbounds pass across the baseline and picking it off two seconds after her turnover, drawing a foul and making the clinching free throws.
“It’s good to see Mariah, Kelsey and Dani bounce back from the Metro game because they didn’t have the best game,” Wagner said. “They came back and had a phenomenal night for us and did it in different ways.”
With Black Hills going to a small lineup, the Mavs countered with freshman guard Kylie Kravig logging 31 minutes, helping handle the press. She had six assists, blocked one shot and grabbed a couple of rebounds.
The 13 blocked shots came from five different players.
“I think they let us play a little bit,” Siemons said. “I was kind of shocked they kept coming back in and shooting the same shot. They weren’t going around or anything, they just kept trying to shoot the same shot. I was trying not to foul, just being straight up and they just threw it straight into my hands, so it worked out perfectly.”