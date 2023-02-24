CMU vs NMHU

Colorado Mesa's Laura Gutierrez shoots a jumper earlier this season in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena. Thursday night in Mesa's regular-season finale at Western Colorado, Gutierrez scored 15 points to help the Mavs clinch a spot in the RMAC Tournament.

 Scott Crabtree

The energy was back Thursday night for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, and it translated into a postseason berth.

After a slow start in Wednesday’s loss to Westminster, the Mavericks needed to beat Western Colorado in the regular-season finale to guarantee a spot in next week’s RMAC tournament, and they responded with a 59-48 victory in Gunnison.