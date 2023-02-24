Colorado Mesa's Laura Gutierrez shoots a jumper earlier this season in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena. Thursday night in Mesa's regular-season finale at Western Colorado, Gutierrez scored 15 points to help the Mavs clinch a spot in the RMAC Tournament.
The energy was back Thursday night for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, and it translated into a postseason berth.
After a slow start in Wednesday’s loss to Westminster, the Mavericks needed to beat Western Colorado in the regular-season finale to guarantee a spot in next week’s RMAC tournament, and they responded with a 59-48 victory in Gunnison.
“It’s a good feeling,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “The girls worked hard this second semester and I’m really proud of them. We’ve had moments, they’ve been good and bad, but they just kept plugging along and they’ve got themselves in a good situation.”
Their lone senior, Monica Brooks, got them started, scoring CMU’s first seven points and the Mavericks (13-15, 12-10 RMAC) never trailed. It was tied at 10-10, but Mesa eased out to a 14-10 lead by the end of the quarter, then outscored Western 16-8 in the second.
“When we play defense usually the offense follows and Monica got us going early on,” Wagner said. “From shooting it poorly against Westminster, we were happy to see her just go after it and get us that little lead at the beginning.”
In a game where neither coach went deep into their bench — Western played only seven players, CMU 10, but only six played more than three minutes — the Mavericks got more production from their top six.
Laura Gutierrez had all 15 of Mesa’s bench points, including going 7 for 7 from the free-throw line — Mesa made 9 of 12 in the game — with Olivia Reed and Brooks finishing with 11 each.
Reed added another double-double with 14 rebounds, leading Mesa’s dominance on the glass. The Mavericks had 42 rebounds to Western’s 33 and scored 10 second-chance points.
Reed blocked four shots and was also used almost as a decoy, drawing a double-team and quickly finding an open shooter for a game-high five assists.
“That’s a good line,” Wagner said of Reed’s stats. “I like it.”
“We could hear it (calling to double-team Reed) and she sensed that was coming, so we were really trying to play off her a little bit. I didn’t realize she only shot it six times (she made five). It’s one of those things, she trusted her teammates and girls made shots playing off her.”
Only four players scored for the Mountaineers (6-20, 5-16), who wrap up their season tonight against Westminster. Emmery Wagstaff led all scorers with 26 points and Rachel Cockman had 16, but CMU’s defense never let Western put together any kind of scoring run.
A hook shot by Reed with 6:07 to play in the third quarter gave the Mavericks a 37-22 lead, and Jamisyn Heaton buried a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to make it 45-29. Kravig followed that with a 3 with eight seconds to play in the quarter and the Mavs took a 19-point lead into the final 10 minutes.
Wagner instructed the Mavs to run some clock in the fourth quarter when Western went to a zone. The offense slowed down some, and Western got the lead cut down to nine, 53-45, when Cockman hit a 3 with just more than three minutes to play.
“We had a good lead so I was like, let’s just kind of stand out here and see if they’ll come out and get us,” Wagner said. “The problem was, the first three or four possessions we came up empty and they came down and hit some shots and cut into that lead.”
Reed pushed it back to 10 when she muscled in a layup, and four free throws by Gutierrez in the final 30 seconds made sure it wouldn’t come down to the final shot like the game in Grand Junction, when Western scored the winner on a putback just before the final horn.
The Mavs can finish anywhere from No. 6 to No. 8 depending on other results this weekend and the conference tiebreaker system. The top two seeds between Colorado School of Mines and Regis will also likely come down to Saturday night — they’re tied at 17-3 in RMAC play. Black Hills State is at No. 3.
“Now it’s a new season,” Wagner said. “Everybody’s gonna be zero and zero and we’ve just got to go out and play our best.”