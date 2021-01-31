It was a bit of a letdown when Emmanuel College, ranked third in the nation, wasn’t able to travel to face Colorado Mesa’s women’s wrestling team this weekend.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 7, made the most of wrestling Schreiner University, which brought a half-dozen wrestlers from Kerrville, Texas, for a dual, which CMU dominated 31-8 at Brownson Arena. The dual itself took less than a half-hour, but the teams scheduled nearly two dozen exhibition matches.
“I wanted them to get some matches in, I think it’s important for the growth of women’s wrestling to continue to get these matches,” CMU coach Travis Mercado said. “For teams coming from far away, even if teams are close, why not get the girls that weren’t redshirting these matches? You have to have these matches in order to be prepared. We had a scratch today at 143 pounds and we had to put in our second girl. Maybe she didn’t do well in that first match, but in that last match, she was energetic, she got better.”
That 143-pounder, freshman Madeline Frick, lost her match 12-0 to Jordan Johnston, but came back to record a technical fall against Karina De La Torre in an exhibition, 10-0.
Marissa Gallegos, ranked No. 3 at 123 pounds, wrestled three matches and recorded two quick pins, one in 39 seconds and another in 50, and won by a 13-0 technical fall that took 59 seconds.
Dalia Garibay, ranked No. 2 in the nation at 136 pounds, also took advantage of her chance to get back on the mat. She was scratched from CMU’s lineup on opening weekend, so the sophomore put Sofia De Leon on her back, rolled her and used two more takedowns for a 12-0 victory.
In her two exhibition wins, she worked on secondary moves, a 10-second pin and a 40-second technical fall, in which she took down Johnston and rolled her four times in succession.
“I’ve been working on some new things in the room,” Garibay said. “My No. 1 move, I always do that and people look at film on me and that’s all they see, so I’ve been working on some backup tools, blasting and running my feet. Before I would get in and would just stop and not run my feet so I thought it was a good opportunity to work on that.”
Volleyball
Maddi Foutz recorded a career-high 14 kills, one of three CMU players to register double-doubles in the Mavericks’ four-set victory over Westminster.
Foutz also led CMU to a victory over Northwest Nazarene in five sets with 13 kills in another balanced attack.
Colorado Mesa is 4-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014.
Savannah Spitzer had a career high 12 kills in the middle against Westminster, a 27-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 win, and had four blocks. Gabrielle Vogt had 12 kills in each match and CMU’s two-setter rotation of Sabrina VanDeList and Ara Norwood had the offense running efficiently.
VanDeList had 25 assists and 11 digs against the Griffins and 24 kills and a career-high 17 digs against Northwest Nazarene. Norwood had 22 assists and 11 digs against Westminster and had 20 assists and 12 digs in the first match of the day.
CMU was down 2-0 to Northwest Nazarene but rallied in the third set and took control from there, winning 20-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-10, 15-5.
Libero Emily Tucker recorded her first double-double with 11 digs and 10 assists against Northwest Nazarene to go with four service aces, and then had 18 digs, a career high, against Westminster, with four more aces.