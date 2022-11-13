A poor shooting night was compounded by 23 turnovers in Colorado Mesa’s 72-54 loss to Texas Permian Basin on Saturday night in the women’s D2 Conference Crossover in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Mavericks shot only 33.9% from the field and a woeful 17.1% from the 3-point line, making only six of 35 attempts. Those misses fueled the Falcons’ offense, which shot 42.4% from the field.
Colorado Mesa (0-2) was only one point down midway through the third quarter after Olivia Reed went inside for a layup, and Kylie Kravig made a pair of free throws, cutting a 37-26 halftime deficit to 39-38 with 4:58 to play in the quarter.
A minute and a half later, though, Permian Basin was up seven and the Mavericks couldn’t shoot their way back into the game. They were down 10 going into the final quarter, and a 3-pointer by Leah Redding in the opening minute made it 51-44, the closest they got the rest of the way.
Reed and Monica Brooks led the Mavericks with 10 points each, and Laura Gutierrez also scored 10 off the bench. Jamisyn Heaton added nine points and nine rebounds — Reed, a 5-foot-11 freshman forward, had 11 rebounds.
WRESTLING
Colorado Mesa split a pair of morning duals in San Francisco, dropping a 22-18 dual to Menlo College before dominating San Francisco State 28-12.
Alexander Holguin won both of his 174-pound matches by pin, taking care of Menlo State’s Maximus Zamora in 2 minutes, 50 seconds. He needed 5:28 to pin Gage Mettler of San Francisco State.
Collin Metzgar opened with a pair of decisions at 133 pounds, including a 12-2 major decision over Tony Margiotta of San Francisco State.
Dawson Collins also went 2-0 at 125 pounds with a 9-4 decision against Menlo’s Riley Siason and receiving a forfeit against San Francisco,which also forfeited the 184-pound bout to Jason Bynarowicz.
Kash Anderson lost two tough matches at 197 pounds. Against Menlo’s Afton Silvis, the scoreboard showed Anderson was down 4-3 late in the third period, when in fact, the match was tied 3-3. Anderson went for a late takedown, but Silvis slipped the move and covered Anderson’s hips in the final seconds for a 5-3 victory.
Against the Gators, Anderson and Laith Gilmore were tied 1-1 in overtime. Anderson nearly ended it with a takedown with just less than one minute to go, shooting a single-leg and was working to get in position to cover Gilmore when they both went out of bounds. With eight seconds left Gilmore scored a takedown to win 3-1.
TRIATHLON
Shannon Feran finished third in the Division II national championships in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 20.6 seconds to lead the Mavericks to a second-place finish in Tempe, Arizona.
Feran completed the swim in 10 minutes, 5.7 seconds, the bike in 36:21.0 and the run in 19:21.5 with just more than 1 ½ minutes in transition time.
Megan Buchan was seventh in 1:08.21, with Nadine Klive 11th in 1:08.40.4, Torin Lackmann was 15th in 1:09.15 and Natalie Mitchell 17th in 1:09.49.8. Paloma Suarez Davile was 18th and Josie Williams 21st.
All seven CMU athletes achieved All-America status with their finishes.
Lenior-Rhyne edged the Mavericks for the team championship — the runner-up finish was the best in program history for CMU, which has been in the top four in each of the past four championships.