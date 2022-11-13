A poor shooting night was compounded by 23 turnovers in Colorado Mesa’s 72-54 loss to Texas Permian Basin on Saturday night in the women’s D2 Conference Crossover in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Mavericks shot only 33.9% from the field and a woeful 17.1% from the 3-point line, making only six of 35 attempts. Those misses fueled the Falcons’ offense, which shot 42.4% from the field.