The Colorado Mesa women's swim team came up one point shy in a dual Friday night at Brigham Young, losing 122-121. The men's team lost 143-100.
In the final race of the women's meet, CMU won the 800-yard freestyle relay to earn 11 points, but BYU took second and third, edging CMU's second relay team for third place and two crucial team points. The Cougars claimed the top three spots in both women's diving competitions, where the Mavericks usually pile up team points.
CMU's Robyn Naze won both the 1,000 and 500 freestyle races, leading a 1-2-3 sweep in the longer race, Katerina Matoskova won the 200 freestyle and Elsa Huebsch won the 200 backstroke. Lily Borgenheimer continued her solid season with a win in the 200 breaststroke.
Torsten Rau was a double winner for the Mavericks' men's team in the distance freestyle races, Austin Lane won the 200 backstroke and four-time national champion Ammar Hassan dominated the men's diving competition, scoring 327 points on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.