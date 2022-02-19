It’s never too late to add to your game.
Just ask Kelsey Siemons, who laughed about how, in her fifth year, she’s finally figured out the secret of rebounding.
“I know we need a rebounder, we need that role,” Siemons said. “And it helps when we’ve got a couple of (rebounders). I don’t know, it recently clicked for me, just to go get the ball instead of the ball’s here. I don’t know what clicked, but I remember when it did, it was at Black Hills, and I went and got one rebound and it just clicked. I don’t know why it took me five years, but now all of a sudden I’m like, OK, I got this rebound and I can go get that rebound. I’m happy it did click.
“Coach always would say, ‘go get the ball.’ Always I my head I was like, I’m jumping as high as I can.”
Siemons had 11 defensive boards Friday night to go with her 17 points, helping the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team roll to a 73-52 victory over Regis, the Mavs’ eighth straight win. It’s the longest current winning streak among RMAC women’s teams and sets up tonight’s crucial game against league leader Colorado School of Mines.
Dani Turner set the tone in the first quarter for the Mavericks (20-4, 15-4 RMAC), scoring a dozen points — the same number of points the Rangers had in the quarter — in a 29-12 start. The Mavericks shot 65% from the field in the first 10 minutes and held Regis to 26.7%.
“I just remember how I came out last game against them, it just motivated me more,” Turner said. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to get to the rim, they can’t guard me off the dribble, so I’ll have that.’ If they try to guard me off the dribble, now I have my pull-up jumper, and the screens my teammates were setting for me also helped a lot. It was kind of just the flow.”
Turner finished with 24 points and gave everyone in the gym a scare early in the fourth quarter when she drove to the basket, and grabbed her right knee when she came down, falling to the floor. She got up and tried to run down the floor, but the officials stopped play and allowed the Mavs to sub her out.
After a few moments with the training staff, Turner returned to the bench, but with CMU up more than 20 points, she took the rest of the night off and after the game assured CMU coach Taylor Wagner she’s fine.
“That last layup I went for, when I landed, I think it was just the shock of me landing, my knee just gave out a little to the side,” Turner said. “I was like, ‘oh, that’s not good,’ but it was just the initial shock of it.”
The starting five scored all the points for CMU, with Mariah Martin scoring 18, Monica Brooks eight and Sophie Anderson six.
The way the Mavericks moved and shared the ball allowed them to race to the big lead in the first half and they finished with 21 assists (Martin had seven and Brooks six) on 32 baskets.
The game plan was the same as the first time CMU faced Regis (11-15, 7-12), attack the paint, and if nothing’s there, find the open shooter.
“The whole team, we did exactly what we wanted to do, push the ball in transition,” Wagner said. “We got easy layups, we got stops. I was really proud of them in that first quarter. They were really focused and came out and set the tone.”
That was especially true for Turner and Siemons, who mixed their inside game with perimeter shots — Siemons hit three of four 3-pointers and Turner both of her attempts. She was 11 of 21 overall, helping the Mavericks shoot 49.2% from the field.
“Inside I got most of it from the zone, Monica or somebody just found me underneath the basket,” Siemons said. “And then outside, I feel like I benefit a lot when my man helps on Dani or Mariah, or I set a screen and they help and I pop. It’s just the flow of the game, you know? If it doesn’t come to me, it comes back to (Turner) or Monica. It was really fun tonight, I think we all played well. We all scored and we shared the ball.
“Coach told us to put ’em in a blender.”