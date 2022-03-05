There have been games this season when the reserves for the Colorado Mesa women's basketball team never take off their warmups.
Friday night in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, those young players were called on early.
With the starting five devoid of energy in CMU's 74-59 loss to Metro State in Golden, CMU coach Taylor Wagner sent four freshmen and one senior into the game three minutes into the second quarter. At the time, the Mavericks were down 14 points.
“We talked with our group and said defense is going to win it, and it did not show up,” Wagner said. “The bench came in and played phenomenal, had energy, they're the ones that got us back in the game, actually twice, but for whatever reason, our upperclassmen, those starters, did not show up on the defensive side.”
The second five immediately made an impact, with Savannah Domgaard hitting a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run in 2 ½ minutes and cutting Metro State's lead from 28-14 to 28-24 when Lauryn Deede hit jumper and then came off a screen for a layup.
By halftime, CMU was down only three, 30-27.
“They were fearless,” Wagner said of Deede, Leah Redding, Kylie Kravig, Tia Slade and Emily Cavey, all freshmen, and Domgaard, a fifth-year senior. “It was fun to watch them. They went out, Metro had no idea. Those kids probably weren't even on their scout. They went out there and just played awesome. It was so fun to see those guys out there. That was Maverick basketball. I was proud of them and hopefully it gets them a little bit of confidence. It gave me confidence in them.”
The starters returned in the third quarter but couldn't maintain the momentum, despite Dani Turner scoring 12 of her 18 points.
Again, the reserves subbed in and helped keep the Mavericks close — it was a three-point game, 48-45, with 1:07 to play in the third quarter, but Metro scored the final five points to take an eight-point lead.
A jumper by Monica Brooks and one by Mariah Martin in the opening minute of the fourth quarter got the Mavs within four, but Metro hit a couple of 3-pointers and quickly stretched the lead to 14 points, and the Mavericks' tournament title hopes were over.
Metro's size and aggression once again bothered the Mavericks on offense, but it was on the defensive side that CMU faltered. The Roadrunners drove hard to the basket, found open shooters when the defense rotated to help in the post, and Metro knocked down eight 3-pointers to CMU's two.
“We knew they were gonna guard us well, they always do,” Wagner said. “You've got to limit them (defensively) and we just didn't. We just gave them everything they wanted.”
Metro State (21-8) shot 43% from the field — including 46.6% in their 23-point first quarter and 60% in the third, when they scored 23 more. The Mavericks finished at 21.1% and missed 10 of 12 from the 3-point line. Slade and Domgaard made the Mavs' only 3-pointers.
Morgan Griego scored 21 points, one of four Roadrunners in double figures. Martin, who had two assists to break Jill Teeters Derrieux's single-season assist record of 171 that had stood since 1990 — Martin now has 173 — finished with 11 points. Kravig had six assists.
Kelsey Siemons, who entered the game with 999 career points, did not score and took only three shots. Sophie Anderson had nine points, Deede six and Monica Brooks five.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 4 in the South Central Region, should still get an at-large bid when the bracket is revealed Sunday night. Both Metro State and CSU-Pueblo, which upset top-seeded Colorado School of Mines 61-54 in the other semifinal, are on the bubble. The Roadrunners are No. 9 and need to win the tournament's automatic bid to make it to the eight-team regional round of the NCAA tournament, with CSU-Pueblo No. 8.
“We've gotta regroup and see what they want to do,” Wagner said. “If they want it to be over, it can be over pretty quick. If they want to play, they can play with anybody. In the postseason, you have to play defense and we've got some people who don't want to do that right now.”