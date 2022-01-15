It had been nearly a month since the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team had played a game.
Friday night, it looked like it.
The Mavericks, who hadn’t played a game in 26 days, were rusty on both ends of the floor and were handed their worst home loss since Taylor Wagner took over 10 years ago.
“We just didn’t have it,” Wagner said after Mesa’s 76-62 loss to Metro State at Brownson Arena. “Being off for a month, that was my biggest concern, if we’d come out flat.”
The loss was the first at home this season and was only the third loss under Wagner coming out of the holiday break (versus 13 wins), with all three losses coming to the Roadrunners.
Understandably, the loss didn’t set well with the Mavericks.
“We’ve been practicing for a month, it’s not like we just got back from break and only had two or three days,” senior forward Kelsey Siemons said. “We had a whole month of practice. It’s on us. If we’re not crisp or not playing well, we’ve got to make a change quicker.”
The Roadrunners (8-4, 4-3 RMAC) shot 48% from the field, getting just about any shot they wanted against a team that gives up only 52 points a game and allows teams to shoot 34.6%. Even when shots were contested, they got the ball to fall.
“We’re everybody’s Super Bowl, it’s gonna happen and we have to be prepared for it,” Siemons said. “We have to play better, make them take tougher shots, get those percentages down, especially on a night we’re not shooting well. Yeah, they had a great night, but defensively we have to find a way to make them take a tougher shot or make not their best shooter take the shot, make the person we want to shoot, shoot.”
On the other end, CMU (10-2, 5-2) couldn’t hit much of anything for three quarters, shooting a measly 22% in the first quarter and falling behind 15-10. The second quarter, though, was Mesa’s undoing, getting outscored 26-14 and allowing Metro to shoot 56% from the field. Mesa went into halftime down 41-24 and searching for answers.
“Everybody seemed on for them,” Wagner said. “Defensively we had a lot of breakdowns, and the first half, everything we talked about in our scout, we did the opposite. You prepare all week and that’s the frustrating thing, you go over everything and then we lay an egg when the lights are on.”
Siemons, who scored a season-high 17 points, provided much of Mesa’s first-half offense, with the Roadrunners getting physical against guards Mariah Martin and Dani Turner, the nation’s fourth-most productive backcourt duo, who had a combined seven points in the first half.
“Dani and Mariah really struggled with their physicality,” Wagner said. “Dani got a few late there at the end, but when we needed a shot they just weren’t falling. They’ll bounce back. They did last time and hopefully this wakes this team up.”
Turner finished with 14 points and Martin seven, 15 points below their combined average.
Metro steadily built the lead to 20 points, never allowing CMU to make a run to get back in the game. The Mavs cut it to 15 points early in the fourth quarter and got a lift from freshman Lauryn Deede, who scored six points in the second half.
“We just had to do something,” Deede said. “The players I was in with, I think we clicked a lot better and we all had the same mindset, we have to score, we have to get stuff done both offensively and defensively.”
Wagner tried all kinds of combinations trying to spark the Mavericks, who had three games over the past two weeks postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, first in CMU’s team and then in Black Hills State’s. Two games were rescheduled for earlier this week, but COVID issues at CU-Colorado Springs and New Mexico Highlands scrubbed the rescheduled games as well.
He liked the energy and toughness Deede provided.
“She’s just so tough and physical and I wanted someone who was going to go give a little fight,” Wagner said. “She doesn’t back down, that’s the thing I like about Lauryn and hopefully her role will increase a little more this year and in years to come, but she’s just someone who doesn’t back down at all.”
Siemons knows the Mavericks will need to flip the script tonight against Colorado Christian and get back on a roll.
“We didn’t play Maverick basketball, especially Maverick defense,” she said. “And we’d better find it.”