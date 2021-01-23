From the opening tip, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team was out of sync.
Yes, part of the reason is that senior point guard Dani Turner is still out with an ankle injury.
More than that led to CMU’s 58-50 loss to Colorado School of Mines at Brownson Arena, where they had only lost 10 times in 128 previous games under coach Taylor Wagner, who spoke of his team needing to get its edge back.
“It’s a grind, and the girls have to grind it out,” he said. “They’ve got to do a better job of wanting a complete game, because there’s really good teams in this league that want to beat us. We beat up on ‘em long enough and we’ve won a few and some other teams are really hungry right now.”
A rash of early, unforced turnovers started on the opening possession, when Natalie Bartle was called for an over-and-back when she crossed into the backcourt after getting the tip.
Seven of CMU’s season-high 20 turnovers were in the first 10 minutes, when the Mavericks (8-3, 8-3 RMAC) scored only nine points.
Mines (8-2, 7-2) scored after the initial turnover and never gave up the lead. The bigger Orediggers were more aggressive defensively and dominated the boards with 48 rebounds, 18 on the offensive end. They scored 17 second-chance points.
“They got put-backs on us and I think that’s what was a little bit demoralizing, because we talked about it all week, having to block these guys out, keep them out of the paint,” Wagner said. “They really controlled that, they had 32 points in the paint.”
By anticipating and deflecting passes, challenging rebounders to force turnovers or jump balls, the Orediggers had 10 steals and scored 21 points off turnovers.
Kylyn Rigsby, who led CMU with 15 points, was tasked with guarding Mines’ leading scorer Denali Pinto, who finished with only four points.
Other Orediggers, though, picked up the slack. Sammy Van Sickle, a 6-foot-2 forward, had 13 points, as did Raven Herrera, who drove hard through traffic, and Liz Holter added 10.
Bartle, who missed last week with a right elbow injury, started at point guard and was slow to get going offensively. She keyed CMU’s second-quarter rally by hitting three 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points, but went only 4 of 19 from the field and had seven turnovers. Mesa shot a season-low 30% from the field.
Mines was slightly better, at 33.3%, and Mesa ramped it up in the second quarter, finishing on a 13-0 run to cut the lead to 28-25. The Orediggers didn’t score in the final 4:26 of the quarter.
“The defense was the key tonight, it fuels our offense. I think that’s why we went on that 13-0 run, because we played solid defense,” Rigsby said. “Yeah, it would be nice to see the ball go through the hole a little bit more early on, but if we can get stops early on, that helps you.”
Wagner and Rigsby both thought that big run would give the Mavs the lift they needed in the second half. It didn’t.
“There was absolutely zero fire from us,” Wagner said of the third quarter. “That was hard to see.”
Morgan Myers-Pack provided a spark on both ends of the floor for CMU, playing aggressive defense and scoring seven of Mesa’s 13 points off the bench. She added five steals, three rebounds and one assist. Mines cut off driving lanes for Bartle, and too many times the offense stood around as she was dribbling up top, trying to get Mesa into a set.
“We were spectators, like Coach said,” Rigsby said. “There were moments, like in the second quarter, where we moved the ball had some drives and kicks and stuff like that, and that’s when we were successful. When we were just dribbling it out at the top and waiting or just passing around the arc, that didn’t work for us. That’s not us.”