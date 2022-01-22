Colorado Mesa’s women’s basketball team was missing its top defensive player, Sophie Anderson, and point guard Mariah Martin picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game Friday night.
Not exactly what you want facing the No. 13 team in the nation.
The Mavericks’ defense kept them in the game, but Colorado School of Mines dominated the glass, scoring 15 second-chance points off 20 offensive rebounds (44 total) in a 59-51 victory in Golden to remain undefeated in conference play.
Anderson is ill, and the Mavericks are still missing starting forward Savannah Domgaard, who hasn’t played since before Christmas.
“Two starters out impacts you in a lot of different ways,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Sophie and Sav is a combination of a lot of minutes and some of the newer girls are a little unfamiliar and there were some miscues on offense.”
The Mavericks committed 20 turnovers, which led to 15 points for Mines.
“Two things they do really well is force turnovers and get a lot of offensive rebounds and we didn’t have an answer for either one of them,” Wagner said.
CMU (11-3, 6-3 RMAC) fell behind by 17 points midway through the fourth quarter, but had cut that to nine by the start of the fourth, down 45-36.
A layup by Monica Brooks, who finished with 13 points, pulled the Mavericks within four, 49-45, with 4:06 remaining and the Mavericks forced a turnover. Brooks, who hit three 3-pointers, missed a long-range shot, and Kelsey Siemons got a steal but CMU turned it over before it could get a shot and Denali Pinto hit a layup off an offensive rebound to push Mines’ lead back to six.
“We battled back and cut it to 49-45 and had the momentum going, but we couldn’t get over the hump,” Wagner said. “We talked about where the open shots were going to be and Monica and Emily (Cavey, seven points) hit a few baskets and played well offensively for us.”
Dani Turner finished with 21 points and is only nine away from becoming the 19th CMU player to score 1,000 points in her career. She also had seven rebounds, giving her a career-high 98 this season.
Martin scored 10 points before fouling out late, but Cavey, who played only eight minutes, was the only other Maverick to score. Mines (14-1, 9-0) got 15 points from Courtney Stanton and 10 from Liz Holter in the defensive struggle for both teams.
“They’re talented everywhere and have been together a long time,” Wagner said of the Orediggers. “They know each other and know how to exploit you.”