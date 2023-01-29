They forced the off-balance shot they wanted, but they didn’t get the defensive rebound they had to have.

Brooklyn Seymour’s shot with two seconds left was challenged by Monica Brooks and bounced off the rim, but Seymour stepped around the boxout and snagged the weak-side rebound Saturday night. In one quick move, her put-back just beat the final horn, giving Western Colorado a 61-60 victory over Colorado Mesa at Brownson Arena.