They forced the off-balance shot they wanted, but they didn’t get the defensive rebound they had to have.
Brooklyn Seymour’s shot with two seconds left was challenged by Monica Brooks and bounced off the rim, but Seymour stepped around the boxout and snagged the weak-side rebound Saturday night. In one quick move, her put-back just beat the final horn, giving Western Colorado a 61-60 victory over Colorado Mesa at Brownson Arena.
“We just needed to come up with one more play,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I know that last play gets magnified, but we got the help we wanted, we got the off-balance shot we wanted, we just didn’t get a block-out. She just beat everyone to it and made a heck of a play throwing it over and getting it in.”
It probably shouldn’t have come down to a final shot — the Mavericks (7-13, 6-8 RMAC) once again couldn’t put four consistent quarters together on either end of the floor, going more than six minutes without scoring in the second quarter and shooting only 16.7% from the field.
In between 3-pointers by Josee Steadman and Megan Pohs, the Mountaineers (5-14, 4-10) went on a 9-0 run and outscored CMU 19-6 in the quarter to turn a 14-14 tie after the first quarter into a 33-20 halftime lead.
Steadman scored a career-high 15 points to lead CMU, playing extended minutes when Olivia Reed picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. She had 10 in the first half when the five starters managed only five, three by Reed before she headed to the bench for the rest of the first half.
“When you come in like that you’ve just gotta relax,” said Steadman, a 6-foot redshirt freshman. “We practice hard to put those shots in and then they come in the game.
“I felt like I was open a lot and I tried to take team shots that when they backed off I could knock them down.”
As quickly as Mesa’s offense sputtered in the second quarter, it picked back up in the third with a renewed effort on defense. Reed and Brooks led the way back, then Laura Gutierrez buried a 3-pointer with four minutes left. After Brooks made a pair of free throws with 1:35 left to cut it to five, 45-40, Kylie Kravig hit back-to-back driving layups, including beating the buzzer with her left hand, and the Mavericks were within one, 45-44.
They shot 57% from the field in the third quarter and finally nosed in front on another 3 by Gutierrez after the Mavs missed three shots at point-blank range, but kept scrapping for rebounds. Kravig slid inside for one and found Gutierrez in the corner for a 49-48 lead with 7:20 to play.
Pohs, who finished with 11 points, buried a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the key and Steadman one from the corner for a 58-55 lead.
“It’s just about knowing my role, when we need big shots and when to step up with what he wants,” Pohs said. “But we have to work on the defensive end a lot more in order to get those shots. We’ve got to work on our D.”
Seymour went baseline for the Mountaineers after making a pair of free throws for a 59-58 lead, but Pohs put CMU back on top with a mid-range jumper and the Mavs forced a turnover on the other end with 1:01 to play.
Up 60-59, Kravig was fouled as she tried to set up the offense, but even with only 33 seconds to play in the game, it was Western’s first foul of the quarter, so Mesa had a fresh 20 seconds.
With five seconds left on the shot clock, Kravig’s shot was blocked, but the Mavs got the ball back again. Pohs’ 3-pointer was blocked by Alyza Aikins and Emmery Wagstaff grabbed the rebound.
Western called timeout with 13 seconds remaining to set up its final play.
Brooks scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Reed finished with seven points.
“We needed one more shot on that offensive side,” Wagner said. “We execute, we get a little breathing room and it doesn’t come down to having to get that big stop. You can go back to the first quarter, second quarter, whatever, we’ve got to be tougher. Tougher teams advance when it’s playoffs and we’ve got to find that identity.”
The up-and-down season is baffling, despite the youth on the roster. By this time of the season, Wagner’s teams have the experience to make a stretch run, and the Mavs’ veteran coach is hoping something clicks — and stays clicked — soon.
“We talked about it this week, we’re not young and new,” he said. “That’s the tough thing with this group, we’ve tried to spin it every way we could and we’re still spinning.”