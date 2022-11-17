Season five of women’s wrestling at Colorado Mesa is shaping up to be the best yet, just ahead of becoming a full-fledged NCAA sport.
That’s expected to happen next season, and with Adams State announcing it’s adding the sport next year, along with Fort Hays State (Kan.) jumping in in the 2024-25 season, the options for opponents in the region are growing.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 3 in the nation in the preseason, have eight returning All-Americans and got a couple of wrestlers back from season-long injuries, including Jennesis Martinez, ranked No. 3 at 101 pounds, and Dalia Garibay, who has moved up to 155 pounds and is ranked No. 2 despite missing all of last season — she was injured during the national tournament in 2021.
“The group we have is very competitive,” CMU coach Travis Mercado said. “They see the vision of our program and are all invested in winning a national championship.”
Martinez spent last season taking a good look at herself, studying film and learning what she could improve upon. More than that, though, she allowed her body to take a break.
“Being able to sit and kind of look at where I was and where my teammates were was kind of different for me, because I haven’t really had an injury like that where I’ve had to sit out,” she said. “But it made me realize that it’s OK to not always be wrestling, to not always be training. Sometimes you can just take that time to really reflect on you and your goals and everything.”
Mercado has built a roster with enviable depth. With injuries and a wrestler just needing to give her body a break during the long season, Mercado can run out different lineups and not miss a beat.
The Mavs’ unquestioned leader is 123-pound senior Marissa Gallegos, ranked No. 1 in her weight class and favored to win the Mavs’ first national championship. She went 25-2 last season and with six wins last weekend, is 72-8 in her career.
Sophomore Jayleen Sekona turned heads last season in her run to third place at 191 pounds, beating four ranked opponents along the way, and entered this season ranked No. 1. She lost two matches to Texas Woman’s University last weekend, but is one of several Mavericks expected to be on the podium again this season.
Sophomore Claire DiCugno, who placed fourth at last year’s national tournament, is ranked No. 4 at 130 pounds this season, and is determined to move up the podium in her second season.
“Everybody steps on the mat with this desire. Wrestling in college is a different beast. It’s harder, and people are going to wrestle harder because of that,” she said. “That’s really fun to see in the room. It’s fun to see these freshmen come in and wrestle just as hard. The other day we were wresting a 40-minute long match, and I was wrestling one of our freshmen, and she would not quit. It made me so much more excited and made me a better wrestler just through her tenacity.”
Some of those freshmen quickly made their mark in a pair of duals and the Maverick Open last weekend.
Isabella Morales, a two-time high school state champion from Toppenish, Washington, won the 109-pound title, and Israel Resendez went 3-0 in the open, picking up two pins, one in 41 seconds, the other in 40, at 116.
Two more freshmen, Hailey Chapman and Lizzie Miller, met in the 130-pound title bout, and Celina Cooke defeated fellow Maverick Jada Llamido for the 143-pound title.
“I wouldn’t say this if I didn’t really believe it, but I really think we can win a national championship this year, we have the squad to do that, we have the depth to do that, we have the talent, we have the desire,” Mercado said. “We spent a lot of time talking about the core values of our program and having a growth mindset, that effort and attitude is greater than the results.
“We talk about wanting it more. When Claire mentioned when you step on the line against another collegiate athlete, you both want to win, but it’s us wanting it more, and I think this team really wants it more.”