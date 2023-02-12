Less than 24 hours after their biggest win of the season against Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team avenged another early season loss Saturday, holding off Metro State 65-60 in Denver.

Behind a career-high 22 point from Tia Slade, the Mavericks overcame a 35-21 disparity at the free-throw line — it was 29-6 after three quarters — but still led nearly the entire game.