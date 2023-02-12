Less than 24 hours after their biggest win of the season against Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team avenged another early season loss Saturday, holding off Metro State 65-60 in Denver.
Behind a career-high 22 point from Tia Slade, the Mavericks overcame a 35-21 disparity at the free-throw line — it was 29-6 after three quarters — but still led nearly the entire game.
“She kept us in the game early on and probably shot them out of that zone,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said of the Roadrunners abandoning their 2-3 zone after the second quarter after Slade hit three of her four 3-pointers. “She had a big game for us when our inside game wasn’t as strong as it has been. She did a great job.”
A pair of free throws by Monica Brooks with 2:45 left in the first quarter put CMU up 15-14, and the Mavs stayed in front until 1:19 remained in the game, when Tosjanae Bonds was fouled on a drive. Her three-point play tied the game at 60-60 and fouled Brooks out of the game, but Slade was fouled on a fast break four seconds later.
She made one free throw for a 61-60 lead, and despite a couple of turnovers against the Roadrunners’ full-court press late, once again the Mavericks made plays to put the game away.
Kylie Kravig, who drew the defensive assignment against the RMAC’s leading scorer, Kendra Parra, hit a driving layup, flipping the ball high off the glass and in, with 48 seconds left and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but Metro, which beat CMU 54-52 on a late 3-pointer in December at Brownson Arena, missed three 3-point attempts in the final 37 seconds.
“She’s always got a big assignment and keeps going and gutting it out,” Wagner said of his sophomore point guard. “That’s what’s great about her; she’s playing her heart out. She was aggressive (on the key driving layup) and we got a little lucky for that to fall in.”
Slade, who went 6 of 11 from the field, was fouled after grabbing a defensive rebound, getting dragged to the floor by Bonds. Her two free throws with 17.1 seconds remaining put the game out of reach.
Her 3 with five seconds left in the first half put CMU up 34-26, and she hit her fourth 3-pointer to open the scoring in the third quarter.
Brooks hit a 3-pointer and Megan Pohs added a jumper in the lane in the third quarter to give the Mavericks their largest lead at 46-33 with 3:48 on the clock.
Parra, who had only nine points in the first half, got loose in the second and finished with 23 points but didn’t get much help from the rest of the Roadrunners, who shot 33.3% from the field.
The Mavericks, who shot 50% in the third quarter, finished shooting 40% from the field and hit eight 3-pointers to Metro’s three to make up for being outscored by 10 points at the free-throw line.
Brooks had 12 points before fouling out, Kravig had nine points and six assists and Olivia Reed added six points. Lauryn Deede gave the Mavericks a lift with both forwards battling foul trouble with four points and a couple of rebounds, but helped control things in the paint defensively.
The win was the third straight for the Mavericks (10-14, 9-9), who improved their chances to make the conference tournament with four games remaining.
“The ball’s bouncing our way a little bit more and it’s fun to see the girls playing and rallying around each other,” Wagner said. “They’re starting to see themselves progressing and wanting it a little bit more.
“We’re in a good spot and now we need to continue to push through these final games and position ourselves well, not just get in the tournament but get a good matchup and see what we can do.”