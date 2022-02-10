The best free-throw shooting team in the conference and one of the best in the nation, Colorado Mesa’s women’s basketball team needed all 15 free throws it made Wednesday night to hold off CU-Colorado Springs 69-63.
“This was what, our third game in five days? We hung on for the win and I’m just happy we were able to get it,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said.
Mariah Martin, who leads the RMAC and moved into a tie for fifth in the nation by hitting all five of her attempts to boost her percentage to 90.9 (100 of 110), had yet another big offensive night, scoring 25 points. She added seven assists, five steals, five rebounds and had four turnovers, playing the entire game.
Down the stretch, Dani Turner, who struggled all night to get anything to fall, hit a back-door layup with 3:50 to play, then buried a jumper with 2:27 remaining to give the Mavericks a 62-55 lead. Turner scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and went 8 of 8 at the line.
The Mountain Lions didn’t go away. With CMU (18-4, 13-4 RMAC) up 64-57 after a pair of free throws by Turner, Kelsey Siemons blocked Jasmine Jeffcoat in the paint, grabbed the rebound, and was fouled. She made one of two free throws — the only miss of the night for CMU, which is shooting 81.9% as a team, fourth in the nation — with 31 seconds to play.
Shelby Megyeri hit a pair of 3-pointers around two more free throws by Martin to make it a four-point game, 67-63, with eight seconds left. Turner’s final two free throws with six seconds left sealed the Mavs’ sixth straight victory.
With Turner’s shots refusing to fall, Martin took over, mixing driving layups with pull-up jumpers, hitting 10 of 23 shots from the field. Siemons hit three clutch 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
The Mountain Lions (9-13, 7-9), just behind CMU as the third-best rebounding team in the conference — both average nearly 42 a game — had 44 rebounds to CMU’s 31, with 17 on the offensive end. That led to 17 second-chance points, sparking a 16-5 run in the second quarter to erase a 22-11 deficit and take a brief 27-26 lead.
Siemons grabbed an offensive rebound and Emily Cavey hit a short jumper to get the lead right back. CMU led 32-29 at the break.
“We knew they were a great rebounding team and they’re really good in transition,” Wagner said. “We talked about that and they just kept coming and we couldn’t get any offensive boards. I thought that was the difference in the game. They got those extra possessions, but we made enough plays in the end to get the win.”
Mesa used a 12-3 run in the third quarter, with Sophie Anderson scoring all six of her points, to build an 11-point lead, but had to hold on down the stretch.
“We knew this game was going to be tough; they’re fighting to be in the top eight and be in the RMAC tournament,” Wagner said. “It was a big game for them and they showed it. They didn’t back down, ever.”
Swimming & Diving
The Colorado Mesa women won all six events Thursday during the first day of the RMAC Championships at El Pomar Natatorium.
Lily Borgenheimer led the way for the Mavs with an automatic qualifying time in the 200-meter individual medley. The junior’s time of 2:00.40 is one of the top times in the nation. Borgenheimer also swam on the Mavs’ winning 200 medley relay team.
Other winners for the Mesa women were Amelia Kinnard in the 1,000 freestyle, Julie Day in the 50 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay team and Jolynn Harris in 3-meter diving. The Mavs, who are in first place in the team standings, had seven national B cut times.
Lane Austin led the Mesa men’s team with a win in the 50 free and also helped the 200 medley relay team finish first. The Mavs, who led Colorado Mines by almost 100 points in the team standings, had 10 national B cut times.
Men’s Lacrosse
Ten different players scored for Colorado Mesa in a season-opening 19-10 victory over the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
Trent Pernell led the way for the Mavericks with four goals and AJ Switzer scored three times and added an assist. Hunter Holcomb, Jed Brummett, Carson Schwark and Alex Blatt each scored two goals and Braden Lowe, James Steinke, Trey Corkin III and JJ Brummett had one each.
Lowe added three assists, Holcomb had two and freshman goaltender Reese Sullivan made 11 saves in his college debut.