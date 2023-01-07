Despite missing its top-ranked wrestler, the Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling team won twice Friday at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals to reach today’s semifinals.
The seeds held true, with the top four teams in the nation making the semifinals. The No. 3 Mavericks face No. 2 North Central College at 8:30 a.m. (MST) today, with No. 1 King University squaring off against No. 4 McKendree University in the top half of the bracket. The championship and third-place matches are at 11:30 this morning.
Marissa Gallegos, ranked No. 1 at 123 pounds, missed the tournament with illness, but CMU’s depth allowed the Mavericks to run their dual match winning streak to 20, defeating No. 9 Lindenwood University 30-16 and Presbyterian College 29-14.
Holly Beaudoin got a crucial win at 136 pounds when she pinned Kelly Escamilla, who is ranked No. 8 at 143 pounds, in 4 minutes, 52 seconds. Dalia Garibay pinned Lindenwood’s Julianna Moreno in 4:19 and Jayleen Sekona claimed a 6-2 decision at 191 pounds to allow the Mavericks to pull away.
The Mavericks won seven matches against Presbyterian, including the final two by forfeit, to move into the semifinals.
Fourth-ranked Hailey Chapman, who did not wrestle the opening match, handled Olivia Waller at 130 pounds with a 10-0 technical fall, and Beaudoin followed with her second pin of the day, this one in 1:30, at 136 pounds. Garibay, ranked No. 2 at 155 pounds, remained undefeated with a tech fall in the final match that was contested. Presbyterian forfeited at 170 and 191 pounds.
Men
It came down to bonus points twice, and both times, the Mavericks gave up too many in 20-19 defeats, dropping them into the bracket for 13th place today.
The No. 18 Mavericks led No. 4 West Liberty 19-16 and Fort Hays State 19-16 entering the 285-pound match, but freshman Ruben Samuelson lost by major decision in both, giving up four team points. CMU had two bonus-point wins in each dual and gave up three.
In a matchup between No. 5 Ryan Wheeler and No. 6 Jamar Williams at 157 pounds, West Liberty’s Williams held off Wheeler 2-1 in a key bout.
Dawson Collins and Collin Metzgar got the Mavs off to a quick start in both matches with victories at 125 and 133, respectively, with Collins claiming a 3-1 win in sudden victory against top-ranked Cole Laya, the two-time defending national champion for West Liberty. Collins secured a takedown at the edge of the mat in overtime for the win.
CMU won three straight matches in the upper weights against West Liberty, with Alex Holguin (174) getting a decision, Jason Bynarowicz a major decision (184) and Kash Anderson a pin (197) to set up the final match.
Samuelson, a freshman, faced sixth-ranked Francesco Borsellino and lost an 8-0 decision.
Against the Tigers, CMU won four of the first five matches before Fort Hays came back to win two of the next three, including a pin for three crucial bonus points at 165. Bynarowicz got the Mavs to 19 points with a decision, but Anderson dropped a major decision to third-ranked Tereus Henry at 197 before Samuelson lost a major decision.
The Mavericks have two duals today, facing Augustana at 7 a.m. (MST) and either Ashland, tied for No. 24 in the nation, or Mercyhurst, tied for No. 19, at 11 a.m.
Pedro Billups won the 133-pound bracket in the Western Colorado Open in Gunnison, defeating Bubba Wright of Air Force Prep 14-3 in the final.
Edward Nelson was the runner-up at 184, losing to Northern Colorado’s Andrew Donahue 6-0 in the title bout. Ben Robuck placed fourth at 174 and Braden Baumgartner was fifth at 197.
Swimming & Diving
Ben Sampson won the 100-yard backstroke and the 400 individual medley, but the University of Utah defeated Colorado Mesa in the first of two duals in Salt Lake City.
Sampson touched the wall in 49.45 seconds in the backstroke and 4:16.49 in the IM.
Utah won the men’s dual 112-52 and the women’s dual 128-38. Nine events were contested in each dual.
Kuba Kiszczak was second in the 200 freestyle (1:43.46), Jeremy Koch was second in the 400 IM (4:16.49), with Mahmoud Elgayar third (7:17.87). Dejan Urbanek was third in the men’s 200 butterfly and the men’s 200 free relay was second in 1:25.41.
In the women’s dual, Ada Qunell was second in the 200 free (1:56.33), Sophia Baines second in the 400 IM (4:43.26) and Amelia Kinnard third (4:50.91).
Today’s dual will consist of the remaining eight swimming events, plus diving.