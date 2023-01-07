Despite missing its top-ranked wrestler, the Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling team won twice Friday at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals to reach today’s semifinals.

The seeds held true, with the top four teams in the nation making the semifinals. The No. 3 Mavericks face No. 2 North Central College at 8:30 a.m. (MST) today, with No. 1 King University squaring off against No. 4 McKendree University in the top half of the bracket. The championship and third-place matches are at 11:30 this morning.