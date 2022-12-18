Monica Brooks is the only senior on the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
Saturday, she played like a senior leader, demanding the ball down the stretch and delivering.
Her 19-point, eight-rebound game willed the Mavericks to a 68-64 victory over Adams State, finally getting the Mavericks into the conference win column.
“Coach told us coming in that they were going to play four guards on the court and that we posts had to step up and be aggressive and finish around the rim,” Brooks said. “Liv (Olivia Reed) did good, too, going in so I was just trying to stay focused and help our team get easy baskets.”
With less than three minutes to play, the Mavericks (2-9, 1-4 RMAC) were down 60-58 when Brooks posted up and called for the ball. She got it, drew a foul and hit both free throws. After Adams responded with a short jumper by Sharmayne Finley, Brooks got her defender pinned in the post and took a pass from Tia Slade for a bucket.
After Kylie Kravig made one of two free throws when she was fouled from behind by the Grizzlies’ pressure defense, Slade found a seam and drove from the wing for a lean-in jumper and a 65-62 lead with 1:10 remaining.
“When we move really well and when we’re all running Coach Wags’ plays, when we move as a team, we find the open seams and we get good buckets like that,” said Slade, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jamisyn Heaton added a pair of free throws after the Mavericks defended the 3-point line well on successive possessions for a 67-62 lead with 13.9 seconds to play to ice the game. Down 50-45 entering the final 10 minutes, CMU outscored Adams State 23-14 in the fourth quarter.
“This is the first game we’ve won the fourth quarter all year long,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “That’s the biggest thing, we were down a little bit and they came up with big plays when we needed it.”
It was a much-needed victory for the Mavericks heading into the NCAA-mandated holiday break.
“We weren’t perfect, but we did enough,” Wagner said. “We hit free throws, we got rebounds, we handled the ball, we hit big shots. It’s gonna feel good for the next two weeks and hopefully we’ve got a little momentum going in and our next two games are going to be on the road. Hopefully everybody gets healed up a little bit and works on their game a little bit by themselves and come back a little bit better.”
Adams State (7-4, 3-2) used its quickness and pressure defense to force 22 turnovers, stepping into passing lanes and anticipating passes.
“We talked about it. It’s tough, but we talked about how they hung around after a rebound, we talked about when you catch on the perimeter, we talked about when you’re dribbling, they’re always poking and trying to shoot passing lanes and that’s their game.
“We wanted to attack the rim and I thought we did a good job at times and when we did that we got open looks and got a couple 3s off it when we drove in and kicked to an open shooter. That was the main goal, just being really aggressive and trying to attack their pressure.”
Wagner also had an ace up his sleeve, calling Megan Pohs off the bench. Pohs entered the transfer portal after leaving Regis’ program after last season and was still available. She started practicing on Wednesday and was cleared “about an hour before the game,” Wagner said.
“For her to come in and I know she hit a shot, two shots, a free throw, something, but she gave us a good lift for not knowing the plays,” Wagner said. “You can do it in practice, but when it’s live, sometimes it takes a year or two years for these kids to pick it up, so I thought she did a really good job.
“She gave us energy, gave us an extra ballhandler at times and a decision-maker. She gave us a lift, for sure.”
Pohs, a 5-foot-3 sophomore guard, gives CMU another ballhandler, and despite not really knowing CMU’s numerous plays, didn’t shy away. She was only 1 of 9 from the field, but most of her shots rimmed out, and she played nearly 22 minutes despite not having played since last season.
She finished with four points, two assists and three turnovers, hitting a crucial 3-pointer with 3:03 to play in the third quarter, putting the Mavs up 42-37.
Mesa couldn’t ever put the Grizzlies away because of the turnovers, but they never let them take control, either, and the Mavericks headed home for break with an extra bounce in their step. Reed finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
“I think it gives us good momentum and shows us who we can be,” Brooks said “I don’t think we played our best game tonight so it shows us who we can be going into break and gives us some hope and belief that we can do it.”
“It gives us some momentum,” Slade added,” but it also gives us that fighting mentality and that toughness that Coach has been talking about all year.”