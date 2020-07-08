Basketball coaches are always looking for post players.
Colorado Mesa women’s coach Taylor Wagner found what he was looking for in the junior college ranks, signing Monica Brooks out of Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska.
The 6-foot forward is from Shawnee, Oklahoma, and was a third-team NJCAA All-America selection this past season. She averaged 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds a game at Central, shooting 41.8 percent from the field, and can step out for an occasional 3-pointer.
What Wagner really likes is that she can play with her back to the basket.
“Monica is a little different than everybody else we have there,” Wagner said Tuesday. “She can go inside and score and obviously brings a little bit of a rebounding presence, which we really need. She’s really going to help us in that area.
“It’s weird that Sydni (Brandon), as our point guard, was our best rebounder, so (Brooks) gives us someone inside who can score and rebound.”
Most of the Mavs’ current forwards are more face-up players, so the addition of Brooks could give CMU the option of going big with her and Kelsey Siemons on the floor together at times.
“I think we’ll play with it as they get into it,” Wagner said. “That, too, will depend on matchups. Kelsey is a good post defender, and so is Monica. We’ll have to see. Sierra (McNicol) also gives us a different look at that 4 spot.”
Brooks visited campus a couple of weeks ago before making her decision.
“I think she was pretty set on us, but she wanted to see where she was going to be at, and that makes total sense,” Wagner said. “We’re excited to have her. She’s someone we haven’t had, her game, in awhile. She’ll bring a little bit more to our team and help in some areas.”
The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s RMAC championship team, plus All-American guard Danielle Turner, who came off the bench all season. Natalie Bartle, who sat out with a foot injury all season, is healthy again, Wagner said, and should provide some scoring punch from the point guard spot.
Guard Elly Walters, who transferred to CMU from Regis last year, is switching sports, Wagner said, leaving the basketball program to play golf. Walters, who struggled to find her shot consistently last season, placed fourth in the Class 3A state tournament her senior year at Rifle High School. Her older sister, Taylor, also played golf at CMU.