As Sydni Brandon was running what was a victory lap around the Westminster defense as the clock wound down Saturday night, Daniella Turner and Sophie Anderson couldn’t hold back their excitement.
There were still a couple of seconds left when they jumped into each other’s arms, and the Colorado Mesa football team rushed the court.
Problem was, the shot clock expired 1.3 seconds before the game clock, so everyone went back to their spots and as Westminster inbounded the ball to make it official.
When the horn did sound, the Mavericks had won their second straight women’s RMAC Tournament championship 60-48, securing an automatic bid into the South Central Regional Tournament next week.
Pairings will be announced tonight, and the Mavs (26-5) wouldn’t be surprised to face Westminster (24-7) again in the first round, somewhere in Texas. The Lone Star championship game is this afternoon between Lubbock Christian and Texas A&M-Commerce.
First, though, there was the silver championship cup to hoist in the air, championship T-shirts to pull on and nets to be cut down.
“We knew they wanted it, we wanted it,” Turner said. “It was just a matter of who wanted it more and we definitely did.”
Turner made the all-tournament team, as did senior point guard Sydni Brandon and junior guard Sophie Anderson. Kylyn Rigsby, who played all 40 minutes Saturday and scored 24 points, was voted the tournament MVP.
“Probably the biggest blessing in disguise was Ky picking up two quick fouls (Friday) because she played 40 minutes tonight, had fresh legs,” Wagner said. “She was just going out competing and she hit some timely shots. Dani got to the free-throw line and there toward the end we had the momentum.”
Rigsby scored all 13 of CMU’s first-quarter points and hit the dagger 3-pointer with 1:59 to play, putting the Mavericks up 55-44.
“That’s an in-rhythm shot, me and Syd do that a lot,” Rigsby said of the pass she took from Brandon. “Give and gos, handoffs, I really love those handoffs. It just felt in rhythm, it was my shot. Coach was saying all week we have to take our shot and have the confidence to knock it down.”
Turner finished with 19 points and had a couple of big steals in the third quarter to help shake the Mavericks out of a little slump.
“I was hearing the play call and I know this play, I know it’s coming to her and I just have to time it right so I don’t get a foul busting right through there,” Turner said. “I timed it right and got the ball and just took off.”
Her layup gave CMU a 34-29 lead, but Westminster took advantage of Mesa’s 1-for-17 shooting in the quarter to lead 41-38 after Rian Rawlings hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Mesa regrouped quickly, with Turner hitting a jumper and Rigsby a 3. Brandon stole the ball and fed Turner for another bucket. Two free throws by Rigsby led to a sweet spinning jumper by Turner in the lane, who was fouled.
Her three-point play had the crowd of 1,398 screaming — the football team had the bleachers bouncing — and put CMU up 50-42. Sierra McNicol followed with a bucket inside for a 10-point cushion.
Rigsby didn’t realize she didn’t get a breather in the game until Wagner mentioned it in the postgame press conference.
“I was pumped all day,” she said. ‘I was kind of mad it was a later start. I was ready. I’m pretty happy I got to make an impact like that to stay in and I don’t think I let up. I didn’t let my mind trick my body into thinking I was tired.”
Brandon had a dozen rebounds, three assists and two steals, turning the ball over once, and the Mavs got big minutes from McNicol, who scored eight points and had nine rebounds, and post Tori Catlett.
The senior from Grand Junction, like Brandon, playing in her final game at Brownson, scored six points, went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, and was outstanding on defense.
“We talked about it before the game, seniors, it’s your last game here,” Wagner said. “She left everything on the floor and went four for four from the free-throw line, came up and guarded well, got some big rebounds. She did a great job for us and really impacted the game.”
The players lingered on the court for quite awhile after they finished cutting down the net, talking to the fans who have meant so much to them all season.
“That’s my favorite part of playing here,” Rigsby said. “Honestly, probably the most underrated thing a college athlete can live for is an atmosphere like Brownson. Those football players came loud and rowdy, the Herd, our older, loyal fans, it’s something special to play in front of these guys.
“You get chills, you really do. When you hit a shot and the gym erupts and you can feel it shaking, it’s the best feeling in the world.”