Down two with 25 seconds to play Monday, Taylor Wagner liked the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team’s chances.
“I like that position,” he said. “Then we turn it over on the play, and then it turned into a foul fest there to see if we could extend the game.”
Coming out of a timeout down 62-60 to Black Hills State, the Mavericks set up a play with Mariah Martin on the wing. Kylie Kravig’s pass, though, was too high, ticking off Martin’s outstretched hands and into Ashlee Beacom’s hands.
The Mavericks had to foul to stop the clock, but the Yellowjackets made six straight free throws to clinch a 68-62 victory in Spearfish, South Dakota.
To get to those final 30 seconds with a chance to tie or take the lead took a third-quarter comeback after CMU (12-4, 7-4 RMAC) went cold in the second quarter to fall in a 39-28 hole.
“We were pretty flat in that second quarter,” Wagner said. “I think we kind of got down on ourselves and they hit a couple of shots. We kind of regrouped at halftime, started playing some defense, got some life and a couple of shots fell and then it was a ballgame.”
The Mavericks had a two-point lead, 22-20, after a pair of free throws by Martin with 6:40 to play in the second quarter.
Dani Turner picked up her second foul, leading to a three-point play by Danica Kocer, and with Turner on the bench the rest of the quarter, the Mavericks tried several combinations with their young bench, but the Yellowjackets (10-7, 8-3) went on a 13-0 run over a four-minute span.
“When Dani picked up her second foul, there was a time we had four freshmen on the floor,” Wagner said.
Sparked by the return of Turner in the third quarter, CMU outscored Black Hills State 17-8 in the third quarter and was down only two, 47-45, at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Mavs played their third straight game without Sophie Anderson, their defensive stopper, who is ill, and starting forward Savannah Domgaard hasn’t played since before Christmas because of an injury, taking two of CMU’s all-grad student lineup out of the rotation.
Redshirt freshman Sophie Hadad is out with a knee injury sustained early in Saturday’s game against Regis, further depleting CMU’s depth.
“It was a tough matchup not having Sophie (Anderson),” Wagner said. “She did a great job on (Kocer) the first time, and she had 20 points tonight. I think she had four the first time. We missed (Anderson) with her rebounding; the last six minutes of the game we gave up five offensive rebounds.
“This is a toughness game and that’s her game and it’s one of those things I wish we had her.”
Martin played all 40 minutes and continued her torrid scoring with 26 points to lead the Mavericks, with Turner adding 15 points and Kelsey Siemons nine. CMU made only two of 17 attempts from the 3-point line, with Black Hills hitting six of 22. The Yellowjackets won the game at the free-throw line, hitting 28 of 33 to CMU’s 16 of 19.
“We’ve got to get it going. This was a tough little three-game road trip (1-2) so we have to regroup on a short week,” Wagner said. “We don’t have too many games we can slip up on from here on out. We have to be more focused down the stretch. March is coming up fast; January is almost over and we really need to be hitting our stride.”
Girls Basketball
Moffat County raced to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and handed the Grand Junction a 59-11 defeat in Craig.
Behind 15 points from Halle Hamilton, including three 3-pointers, the Bulldogs (7-5) led 36-6 at halftime.
The Tigers (1-16) got five points from Sada Bond.