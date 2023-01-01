Kylie Kravig likely slept right through the New Year’s celebration on the bus ride back to Grand Junction.
The sophomore point guard for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team played every minute of the Mavericks’ two games over the weekend, and on Saturday drew the assignment of guarding New Mexico Highlands’ leading scorer.
Kravig shadowed Juliana Aragon, who entered the game averaging 15 points a game, all over the court, limiting her to nine points in a much-needed 68-63 victory in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
“I mean, 80 minutes the whole weekend, and she was dead tired from the beginning,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said of Kravig, who didn’t have a backup because Megan Pohs, who joined the team just before Christmas, is injured. “She did a great job just kind of harassing her and making her take tough shots. I’m so happy for Kylie and the effort she gave. She’s a warrior out there.”
Aragon managed only seven shots, made three, and the Mavericks overall allowed Highlands, which averages 18 attempts from the 3-point line per game, to only five attempts in the first half and 14 for the game — with only four makes.
Offensively, Kravig was one of four Mavericks to reach double figures, with 12 points, five assists and two steals.
Monica Brooks, who couldn’t get anything to fall on Friday, regrouped and led the Mavericks with 18 points, including four clutch free throws in the final 38 seconds to seal the victory. Tia Slade got the Mavericks going in the first half and finished with 15 points and Olivia Reed had another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Mavericks (3-10, 2-5 RMAC) had double-figure leads a couple of times in the first half, but Highlands battled back and got within three, 36-33, at halftime, but Kravig hit a 3 to open the second-half scoring. The game was tied at 52-52 with 7:35 to play, but Reed went inside for a bucket and followed that with a short jumper.
With 2:28 remaining, Brooks drilled a 3 from the top of the key after the Mavericks nearly turned the ball over against a half-court trap, putting CMU up 61-54.
It was a four-point game in the final 30 seconds, and Highlands tried to set something up for Aragon. Kravig, though, fought through a screen to get a hand on the ball, tipping it to Laura Gutierrez, who sprinted down the floor for a layup and a 64-58 lead.
“We knew it was going to be a grind,” Wagner said of the teams coming off a long holiday break and playing after only three practices. “These first weekends back from the break are always the scary ones, but we did enough today. That was the thing, we’ve just got to find ways to win.
“I wouldn’t say it was the prettiest one, there were a couple of times when we were up eight, nine points and we could have stretched it to 15, but they’ll get there. They’ll mature a little bit. I’m just happy for them; they needed this.”
Men
The Mavericks shot nearly 60% from the field and owned the glass in their 84-53 blowout victory over the Cowboys.
With five players scoring in double figures, CMU (10-3, 5-2 RMAC) shot 58.8% from the field, made a dozen 3-pointers (in 26 attempts, 46.2%) and out-rebounded Highlands 44-16.
“We got into a little bit of a rhythm shooting the ball in that first half getting some open shots and seeing them go in and just kept going,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It was great seeing Christopher Speller with a lot of confidence tonight and gave us a lot off the bench. He’s an important part of this team and it was great to see him get that confidence back and play so well tonight.”
Up 40-22 at the half, the Mavericks withstood an early second-half flurry by the Cowboys, who cut the deficit to 15 points in the first five minutes, but CMU steadily pulled away.
“There have been three or four times we’ve bee up at the half 18 and the other team switches what they do in the second half and it takes us awhile to adjust,” DeGeorge said. “We were not aggressive enough against their pressure early, but then we settled in and hit some shots.”
Blaise Threatt, who led the Mavericks to their fifth straight win with 16 points, scored inside and outside, hitting a couple of open 3-pointers and also attacked the rim. Trevor Baskin hit all five of his field goal attempts, including an early 3-pointer that got him going, and finished with 14 points. Speller contributed 14 points, missing only one shot from the field. Owen Koonce had 11 points and Mac Riniker 10 more.
Threatt grabbed 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season, and Baskin had eight.
The outcome was never in doubt, and once the Cowboys made their early run in the second half, CMU went on a 15-9 spurt over a six-minute span and led 60-39 with 9:08 remaining on a 3-pointer by Isaac Jessup. When Riniker cut through the lane and took a feed from Jessup for a dunk at the 5:47 mark, it was a 25-point game, 70-45.
Highlands (6-8, 4-4) shot only 33.3% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line.
The weekend road sweep was big for the Mavs coming off the holiday break.
“I was pretty hard on them this week and I’m usually not very hard on them,” DeGeorge said. “I just really wanted to come back and set the tone. This is one of the tougher road trips of the year and to come out with an edge I thought was important.
“The guys really responded to that and it was great to see that kind of confidence. They’re committed to excellence and they really want to get this thing to the next level and they know we haven’t been good enough and they know what our potential is.”