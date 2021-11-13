Taylor Wagner knew the opening weekend of the season would expose any weaknesses the Colorado Mesa women's basketball team had, and Friday's opener did just that.
The Mavericks shot only 15% from the 3-point line against Texas-Permian Basin's zone defense, but still came away with a 62-52 victory in the opener of the Conference Crossover in Canyon, Texas.
“I felt we got exposed some and we need to come back and make some progress,” Wagner said. “But getting exposed without losing is good.”
With the 3-point line moved back this season, Wagner expects to see more teams sitting back in zones and daring teams to shoot.
“That's a big difference, especially for the freshmen, going back 2½ feet is a big difference,” he said. “Whoever made that change must have been a post player. You'll see it's going to be a work in progress for everybody to figure that out a little bit, but we could see a whole lot of zone being played this year.”
He pointed out a couple of adjustments the Mavericks needed to make during the game to get the perimeter game going, but they hit only four of 26 from beyond the arc.
“We were out of rhythm the whole night,” he said. “Every point we really had to work at it, it was really hard for us. I was telling the girls against the zone it's a little different than how we're used to scoring, but you can still hit a 3 on a reversal rather than coming off a downscreen in man. Hopefully next time we see it, probably (today), we'll be a little more confident with it.”
The Mavericks got the majority of their scoring from four players, with Dani Turner scoring 18 points and Mariah Martin, Kelsey Siemons and Monica Brooks chipping in 12 each. Brooks, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, gives CMU a strong low-post presence off the bench.
“I think she'll be a constant for us,” Wagner said. “She's a good 3-point shooter, but she's going to be right around the basket and that's generally a high-percentage shot (Brooks hit 5 of 6 shots from the field, including one 3-pointer). Her numbers will be constant and we need that. She brings a different element for us.”
The Mavericks led 25-12 at halftime, but Permian Basin made a second-half run and cut it to 48-44 midway through the fourth quarter before CMU responded and pushed the lead to eight with less than 30 seconds to play on eight straight points by Turner.
“The first game, you never know what's going to happen,” Wagner said. “I'm glad we got the win and hopefully we can work on some things and continue to build.”
MEN
Turnovers and another tough shooting night dropped the Mavericks to 1-3 after a 63-56 loss to Dallas Baptist in the D2 Conference Challenge in Dallas.
The Mavericks shot 23% from the 3-point line and turned the ball over 26 times, leading to 38 points for the Patriots (1-0).
“We’re not recognizing where the (defensive) rotation is coming from and who’s open,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of the turnover issue that’s plagued the Mavericks in their first four games. “And then we were 8 of 34 from 3 and there’s no incentive for teams to swarm to the ball.
“We told them there are certain game plans you face that get you ready for the postseason and we’re seeing pretty much everything there is for people to do against you.”
Blaise Threatt scored 12 points to lead the Mavericks, who led 32-26 at halftime but couldn’t maintain the lead.
“I think they called six charges against us in the second half,” DeGeorge said. “We’re stopping and the guy goes down and they’re calling the foul. We need to stop a step earlier than what we are. We’re playing very good teams, five of the top 20 or 25 teams in the country the first five games. They’re challenging us in a way that will make us better if we respond.”
Overall, the Mavericks shot 36% from the field to Dallas Baptist’s 39.7%, but the Patriots turned the ball over only 10 times, with the Mavericks scoring nine points off them. Trevor Baskin had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Owen Koonce and Mac Riniker scored eight points each.
“We don’t have the same low post threat we did a year ago,” DeGeorge said of the loss of All-American forward Ethan Menzies, out for the season with a knee injury. “That’s changed us a little bit and teams are challenging us there. We can do it as a group, but it’s going to be a process.”
VOLLEYBALL
Until Friday night, the only teams Colorado Mesa had lost to in conference play were nationally ranked.
The Mavericks reversed that with a thrilling 25-23, 28-26, 20-25, 32-30 victory over No. 23 Regis, securing the No. 3 seed in the RMAC Tournament.
Colorado Mesa (20-5, 15-3 RMAC) will be at home for the first round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the No. 6 seed. The highest remaining seed will host the semifinal and championship rounds next weekend.
In the fourth and final set, the teams traded shots, with the set tied a dozen times. The lead changed hands five times, but the Mavericks, down 23-20 at one point, refused to give the Rangers (19-6, 14-3) the momentum down the stretch.
Back-to-back kills by Holly Schmidt gave CMU a 26-25 lead, but Mara LeGrand and Nadine Burbrink teamed up to block Schmidt on the next point, tying it at 26-26.
Savannah Spitzer, who had five of her nine kills in the fourth set, scored, but again, the Rangers tied it at 28-28, only to have CMU go up one point and the Rangers tie it again.
A service ace by Rebecca Abrahamson, which handcuffed Kerstin Layman in the back row, gave Regis a 30-29 lead, but Sydney Leffler came up with her 14th kill of the night on a set from Layman to put it at 30-30.
Schmidt put CMU up 31-30 with her 13th kill, and this time, the Mavericks put it away. On CMU's fifth match point, Tye Wedhorn and Maranda Theleus blocked Halle Theis and the Rangers were unable to get the ball back over, allowing the Mavericks' bench to rush onto to the court to celebrate.
Leffler had a half-dozen kills in the final set, Schmidt had five and Wedhorn four.
Mesa's balance on the front row was key, with Wedhorn and Gabrielle Vogt recording 12 kills each.
VanDeList had 57 assists and 21 digs, with Layman adding 19 digs. Wedhorn had one solo and four block assists and Leffler had two stuff blocks.
Regis, which wraps up the regular season today at Westminster, will be the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. The victory could also help CMU's South Central Regional standing — the Mavericks were No. 6 this week, with Regis No. 4.