From the day he was hired to start the women’s wrestling program at Colorado Mesa, Travis Mercado set lofty goals.

Not only did he want to build a successful program, he wanted to build a national-caliber program. In five years, the Mavericks have climbed from a 21st-place finish at the national championships to three straight top-five finishes, and from having one All-American that first season to a total of 22 in program history, six last season.