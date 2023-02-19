From the day he was hired to start the women’s wrestling program at Colorado Mesa, Travis Mercado set lofty goals.
Not only did he want to build a successful program, he wanted to build a national-caliber program. In five years, the Mavericks have climbed from a 21st-place finish at the national championships to three straight top-five finishes, and from having one All-American that first season to a total of 22 in program history, six last season.
“You know, the goal was to build a national championship team here,” Mercado said earlier this season. “And I think that doesn’t necessarily mean winning a national championship. There’s a lot of variables that go into that. But I think setting up our individuals and our program for that opportunity to have that success has always been the plan.”
The fourth-ranked Mavs will put a solid 15-woman lineup on the mat today at Brownson Arena when they host the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Region 5 tournament.
The sport, listed as an emerging sport in the NCAA, is closing in on championship status with the NCAA and got a huge boost this year when the University of Iowa became the first Division I Power Five school to announce it’s adding women’s wrestling next season.
To achieve championship status, a sport must have 40 varsity programs — there are currently 54, all but two in Division II and Division III — and a handful of other Division I schools are considering adding women’s wrestling.
All that, however, is down the road. The Mavericks are focused on today, when eight other teams will compete with CMU for berths in the NCWWC nationals next month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Matches begin at 10 a.m., with semifinals expected to begin at 1 p.m. and finals at 5 p.m.
The top four placers in each bracket advance, and teams can enter up to 15 wrestlers. With 10 weight classes, the Mavericks will double up in five, and will have two of their seven nationally ranked wrestlers in the 101-pound class, No. 3 Jennesis Martinez, a redshirt sophomore, and No. 8 Isabella Morales, a freshman.
The top wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds, redshirt junior Marissa Gallegos, will look to keep her undefeated season going — 20 of her 21 wins this season have been by pin or technical fall. She received a forfeit in one dual.
The other ranked wrestlers for CMU are freshman Hailey Chapman, ranked No. 7 at 130 pounds, redshirt sophomore Holly Beaudoin, who is 14-1 and ranked ninth at 136 pounds, No. 3 Dalia Garibay, 13-1 at 155, and sophomore Jayleen Sekona, ranked sixth at 191.
Mesa will also double up at 123, 130, 143, 170 and 191 — the Mavs don’t plan to enter a wrestler at 109 pounds.
Texas Woman’s University and Chadron State also plan to enter the maximum of 15 wrestlers, with the other teams ranging from three to 12 entrants.
Garibay, the national runner-up in 2020 who missed all of last season recovering from an injury sustained in the national quarterfinals in 2021, has spent two years preparing for the next three weeks.
Last year allowed her to work on technique and getting stronger, not getting match-ready.
“I think I fell in love with training a lot more,” Garibay said earlier this season. “I loved being able to go in, work on technique and not having to go through a hard practice. It’s good to have a hard push, but to go in and have fun with it, not have to worry about I have to be ready to compete in a week, two weeks, just go out there and work on technique and get better every day.”
That’s the championship mindset Mercado preaches every day.
“What we’re ultimately trying to provide here is a successful environment, right? I can show you all the technique in the world, I can show you all these cool secret moves, but you have to have this innate desire within yourself to be successful and want to be great,” Mercado said.
“And everyone on our team has different goals. These two (Garibay and Chapman), Marissa and Claire (DiCugno, who is redshirting this season), they want to make an Olympic team in 2024, 2028. That’s the plan, that’s kind of the roadmap for them.
“I have young girls in this program that want to contribute to us winning a national championship and that’s their level of success. So it’s not so much everybody’s here to win it, everybody’s here to provide an opportunity for us to be successful.”