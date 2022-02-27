Led by the backcourt duo of Mariah Martin and Dani Turner, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team bounced back from Thursday’s loss with a convincing 77-54 rout of Fort Lewis on Saturday night in Durango to wrap up the regular season.
“Those older kids know what they need to do,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “That Thursday game was just one of those bad games you have. I thought Dani was phenomenal (against Fort Lewis) in the first half and Mariah had a great second half and Monica (Brooks) put together a great game and Sophie (Anderson) did everything she could on (Sydney) Candelaria, making her take tough shots.”
Martin scored 23 points and Turner 20, with Brooks dominating the paint for a career-high 19 points.
“We got some mismatches and she was able to finish,” Wagner said. “She just keeps getting better. She just needs to keep it going and play with a lot of confidence, everybody does. That goes a long way if she can keep it up. We’ll take high percentage shots at the rim.”
The Mavericks (22-5, 17-5 RMAC) trailed only once, 1-0, then quickly built the lead to 10 points in the first quarter and led 41-22 at the half.
Colorado Mesa will host a first-round game in the RMAC tournament on Tuesday.
After Thursday’s poor shooting night, the Mavericks responded by shooting nearly 47% from the field and limited the Skyhawks (2-25, 1-20) to 33.3% shooting.
The lead swelled to 20 points in the third quarter, and the Mavericks were up 15 heading into the final 10 minutes and went on another run in the first 5 ½ minutes of the fourth quarter after Fort Lewis cut the lead to 10.
Up 55-45, the Mavericks got everyone involved in a 19-2 onslaught, allowing Wagner to clear the bench.
The RMAC announced Friday that the conference champion and No. 1 seed will be determined by conference winning percentage, not the Ratings Performance Index as previously planned, with Colorado School of Mines claiming the title with a 19-3 record (.864).
The Mavericks earned the No. 2 seed and will play CU-Colorado Springs (13-15) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The winner faces either sixth-seeded Metro State or No. 3 Westminster, with the highest remaining seed after Tuesday's games hosting the semifinals and championship games.
Quarterfinal ticket information will be posted at cmumavericks.com.
The Orediggers play Western Colorado (11-15) in the quarterfinals, with No. 6 Black Hills State traveling to play at No. 4 CSU-Pueblo.
“It’s been one game at a time all season and we’ve just got to be ready,” Wagner said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, at this point, they’re all tough teams. At least we’re not getting on a bus.”