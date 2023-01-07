For more than five minutes in the third quarter Friday night, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team was pitching a shutout.
The Mavericks recorded not only their second straight victory, but their first blowout victory of the season, 76-31 over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
“We needed that,” coach Taylor Wagner said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had a game like that and I thought the girls went out, they executed the game plan, everything we worked on in practice they executed today in the game.
“I was really proud. We kept the turnovers down (10), we contested shots, we rebounded. If we can keep that going, this team is going to be able to win a few more ballgames.”
And in the process, point guard Kylie Kravig actually got a couple of minutes off.
After playing every minute of their two games last week, and the first 28:31 Friday night, Kravig was subbed out — but she was back to start the fourth quarter. She finished with 17 points, four assists and one steal.
“It just comes down to what we do in practice and conditioning-wise,” Kravig said of the minutes she’s logged recently. “I think if you tell yourself you’re tired, you’re probably tired. And if you tell yourself you’re not, then you’re not.”
Colorado Mesa (4-10, 3-5 RMAC) scored the first 13 points of the second half and didn’t allow the Eagles (2-12, 2-6) to score until they hit a free throw at the 4:57 mark.
As the lead grew to 25, then 30 points when Laura Gutierrez buried a 3-pointer to put the Mavs up 47-17 with 5:20 to play in the third quarter, the Mavericks never let up. Gutierrez finished with 13 points and Tia Slade added 10.
“A lot of our timeouts the talk was to keep playing hard and keep our foot on the gas pedal because they weren’t going to let up,” Kravig said. “We needed to keep going and play a complete game, like Coach said.”
Part of the game plan was to negate the size advantage of Chadron’s 6-foot-3 forward, Awoti Akoi. The Mavericks simply moved Monica Brooks out to a wing — Wagner often plays a five-out system — and forcing Akoi away from the basket. Brooks hit two 3-pointers, but the bigger contribution was how it opened up driving lanes from the wings. The Mavericks also hit 11 of 25 from the 3-point line — Chadron was 1 of 15. Akoi scored two points and had only two rebounds.
“Monica creates a problem because she can play inside and then she can get out a little bit on the perimeter,” Wagner said. “Some of the bigger girls don’t move as well laterally so she’s able to take advantage of that. We like to use her sometimes in those situations.
“We like people to be able to do everything and be a threat and that’s one of Monica’s strengths. She’s one of the better 3-point shooters on our team so we’ve got to utilize that before she graduates.”
Jamisyn Heaton played her best all-around game of the season, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“I kind of realized that it’s a completely different game from high school,” the 5-foot-10 freshman guard said. “I can’t score as much as I used to, or create as much as I used to, so I’m just kind of doing things I can control and just figuring it out as I go.”
Having more time to work on their games individually during the break has allowed the young Mavs to gain more confidence in their shots — they hit 45.3% from the field, 44% from the 3-point line and made 17 of 19 free throws.
“It’s a great reset, honestly,” Heaton said. “All we’re doing is focusing on basketball, and we’re all here because we love basketball. It’s just a few weeks full of what we love, I guess. We’re constantly in the gym, constantly with each other and it’s helped so much. I feel like we’ve grown especially over these past few weeks.”
CMU is also getting some players back from injury, and worked freshman Brooke Slymen in for a couple of minutes in the third quarter and Sara Geddes returned after missing a few games with an injury.
“Hopefully we get the healthy bug in the next couple of weeks and we can finish out the season and make a run at this,” Wagner said.
Chadron scored fewer than 10 points in each of the final three quarters and made only one of 10 field goal attempts in the third quarter. The Eagles finished shooting only 18.9% from the field thanks to Mesa’s much-improved defense.
“We played a complete game,” Wagner said. “That’s what basketball is all about, just suffocate teams. That’s what I was really excited about tonight, they just did a phenomenal job. We’ve got to keep that going. Games are going to get tougher, some are going to be closer and the girls just have to be able to go out there and compete.
“I thought our concentration was really on point tonight. To hold them to five points in the second, six in the third and eight in the fourth, it’s been a long time since that’s happened.”