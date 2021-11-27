It was just a matter of time.
That time was Friday night, when the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team was back to its old self from the 3-point line in a 99-33 runaway victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God University American Indian College in the Holiday Inn Airport Thanksgiving Classic.
The Mavericks, who had made only 10 3-pointers combined in their first three games and were shooting only 19.6% from long distance, drained 10 of 25 (40%) against the Warriors’ zone.
“I think getting back in our gym and we’re comfortable there, it’s a ball we’re used to,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “The biggest thing, especially for a couple of them, is to see one go in. It’s only going to get better and we’re going to need it (tonight).”
The first 3 came less than one minute into the game when Savannah Domgaard buried one from the wing as part of CMU’s 16-0 opening run.
The Mavericks raced to a 35-14 lead — in the first quarter — and led 59-20 at halftime. They outscored SAGU 22-4 in the third quarter.
The 99 points were the most the Mavericks have scored in Wagner’s 10 seasons — they had a chance for 100, but Wagner instructed the Mavs to hold the ball the final 27 seconds. It was also CMU’s highest point total since scoring 107 against Oklahoma Panhandle in 2011 (107-96).
“We didn’t want to pay attention (to the score),” Domgaard said. “We’re just focused on getting better each play.”
With four players reaching double figures, CMU (3-0) shot 48.8% from the field, out-rebounded the Warriors (0-4) 61-18, including 27 on the offensive end, which led to 32 second-chance points.
“This year our offense flows a lot better,” Domgaard said. “I feel like all of us play really well together and we can read each other and get into the flow better.”
The Mavs’ depth also played a big role, with every player on the active roster getting significant minutes. The all-graduate student starting lineup exited with 2½ minutes to play in the third quarter with a 75-21 lead and turned it over to the second and third lines. Those groups, primarily freshmen in their first games at Brownson Arena, didn’t let down, combining for 44 points.
Redshirt junior Monica Brooks, one of the few players off the bench with experience, finished with six points and six rebounds, giving the Mavs a veteran low-post presence in the half-court offense.
“I just kind of talk to them, help them with little things,” Brooks said of being on the floor with four freshmen. “I try to take pride in being a leader for them and helping them because I was there last year kind of not knowing what to do.”
The first team rarely got into the half-court game, scoring bucket after bucket in transition. Kelsey Siemons finished with 13 points, Dani Turner, who ended an 0-for-15 skid from the 3-point line when she connected from the wing with 4:37 to play in the third quarter, had 12, as did point guard Mariah Martin, with Domgaard scoring 11.
“They were in their zone and we didn’t really call too many plays out,” Wagner said. “They just found each other and that’s what we said, look for each other and making sure your eyes are up and be ready to make that pass.”
The Warriors, whose tallest players are listed at 5-foot-9, had all kinds of trouble with CMU’s size and athleticism. Turner and Kylie Kravig had four steals each — as a team, the Mavericks had 21, forcing 24 turnovers that led to 29 points. With the first team especially, it was a layup drill in transition.
“Most of that was probably instinct on those girls with the passes,” Wagner said. “We wanted to be active on the defensive end and the girls did a great job reading passes.”
One of the biggest ovations from the bench came with just more than three minutes to play when Sophie Hadad drilled a 3-pointer from the wing, bringing all the players on the bench to their feet. Hadad was playing in her first game since injuring her right knee last season and finished with seven points in just under nine minutes.
“It was awesome to see her be able to hit that 3, and the free throws and the other jumper,” Wagner said. “That’s someone who played a huge part for us last year and she’s slowly getting back. We’ll need her down the stretch so it was fun to see her get into the game and have some success.”