There is such a thing as a basketball brain.
“It’s kind of just like turning your brain off and turning on your basketball brain,” Colorado Mesa women’s basketball guard Dani Turner said. “It’s like when you step on the court and you don’t think of anything else, just OK, my man’s here, my man’s here, they do this, I could do this. They do that, I can do that. It’s kind of just playing around with it in your head.”
The Mavericks’ basketball brains were dialed in Saturday evening in an 89-55 rout of South Dakota Mines at Brownson Arena.
All five starters reached double figures for the second straight game, and for the game, CMU (16-4, 11-4 RMAC) shot 54.3% from the field.
With Sophie Anderson allowing Ryan Weiss only six points on 3-of-14 shooting (she averages nearly 14 points a game), the Mavericks held the Hardrockers (3-19, 3-13) to 34.8% shooting and didn’t give up more than 15 points in any quarter.
“It’s fun to watch,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said of Anderson’s defense. “She takes pride in it, she loves it, and I like it, too. It’s fun to watch her go out and compete and just really make them work.”
Then again, they weren’t thrilled with only leading 19-14 after the first.
“We knew that we had given them too many points in the first quarter already, we gave them 14,” Turner said. “We were like, our defense has to bring more energy. I was preaching that, so I feel like that just fueled us going in. We got stops and we can push it and score or set up our plays. We just know where the open man is and we can hit them.”
A 12-0 run over a span of 2 minutes, 19 seconds in the second quarter allowed the Mavericks to push the lead from 21-16 to 33-16, with four different players scoring in that flurry.
After Turner scored on a step-back juke and drove for a layup, the Hardrockers got a baseline jumper from Melissa Johnstone with 7:49 to play in the half. They didn’t score again until the 5:22 mark, and by that time they had dug themselves in a 17-point hole.
“Jay (Jaylyn Duran) used to do that to me all the time,” Turner said with a grin. “It’s just really, what else can I put in my arsenal that players can’t stop. I pull back and they think I’m going to go for my jump shot … just playing with them, and then going.”
Anderson, who finished with a career-high 19 points, admitted she can’t stop that move in practice, but she stopped just about everything Weiss wanted to do, and then converted that defense into offense.
“I think just being locked in on that player, I like having that mindset of they’re not going to get anything, and then having that trust that if I’m not going to let my player touch the ball, they can handle their players one-on-one,” Anderson said. “I usually don’t get to help much, so I trust them to get stops.”
Anderson hit a reverse layup and drew a foul, then dropped in a driving off-balance jumper. Monica Brooks took a pass from Mariah Martin for a bucket inside and Kelsey Siemons buried a 3 from the corner. Turner ended the run with a jumper just inside the 3-point line.
“Everybody’s getting involved, they’re taking their shots,” Wagner said. “I don’t feel like anybody’s trying to force it too much, and that’s the big thing. We know we can get a shot, but we’ve got to be patient to get the right one.”
After that decisive run, the only question was the final margin of victory.
CMU outscored the Hardrockers 27-13 in the second quarter and 24-15 in the third to take a commanding 70-42 lead.
Turner scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half, going 11 of 15 from the field.
“I felt like in the first half I was forcing a little too much with a few of my jump shots and I couldn’t necessarily get into the basket because they were plugging the lanes,” Turner said. “They were already tired and I was like, OK, stop forcing. Whenever I force, I just miss so much.”
Siemons and Brooks scored 13 points each and Martin 10, with seven assists and only one turnover — CMU had only seven in the game.
Brooks continued her improved play on both ends of the floor since being inserted into the starting lineup after the Christmas break, giving the Mavericks a strong low-post presence. She had seven rebounds and four assists — CMU out-rebounded South Dakota Mines 42-31, with a dozen offensive rebounds, seven from Anderson.
“I honestly feel like she’s got more in her down there, too,” Wagner said of Brooks. “She hasn’t shown what we see in practice. It’s there; she’s gonna break out, but she’s getting more confidence and can score anywhere on the floor.”